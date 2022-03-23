U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

Thermoplastic Pipe Market to Grow Substantially; Rising Popularity in Oil & Gas Extraction to Foster Market Development: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Thermoplastic Pipe Market AreWienerberger (Austria), Advanced Drainage Systems (U.S.), Baker Hughes (U.S.), Georg Fischer (Switzerland), National Oilwell Varco (NOV) (U.S.), Magma Global (U.K.), KWH Group (Finland), Exxon Mobil (U.S.), Sasol (South Africa), Sibur (Russia), Uponor Corporation (Finland), Simtech (U.S.), Topolo (China)

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Thermoplastic Pipe Market size was valued at USD 3.09 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 3.29 billion in 2021 to USD 4.65 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of the pipe for oil & gas extraction and strong demand from the non-corrosive pipes may foster market development. Fortune Business Insightspresents this information in its report titled “Thermoplastic Pipe Market, 2021-2028.

Thermoplastic pipes are made using polymer materials that are chemically processed and synthesized in substantial amounts. Its low corrosion and lower maintenance may propel its sales. Furthermore, the rising popularity of the product from the oil & gas industry is expected to foster thermoplastic pipes demand. They are an effective alternative to plumbing and piping solutions due to their advantages. Moreover, the rising demand for low corrosion pipes is likely to incite industry growth.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/thermoplastic-pipe-market-106497

Companies Profiled in Thermoplastic Pipe Market Report

  • Wienerberger (Austria)

  • Advanced Drainage Systems (U.S.)

  • Baker Hughes (U.S.)

  • Georg Fischer (Switzerland)

  • National Oilwell Varco (NOV) (U.S.)

  • Magma Global (U.K.)

  • KWH Group (Finland)

  • Exxon Mobil (U.S.)

  • Sasol (South Africa)

  • Sibur (Russia)

  • Uponor Corporation (Finland)

  • Simtech (U.S.)

  • Topolo (China)

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions to Impede Market Development

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of supply chain disruptions. A sudden spike in COVID infections led to stringent lockdown restrictions. As a result, many industries came to a complete halt, resulting in massive supply chain problems. Further, the lack of transport resulted in a lack of raw materials. However, despite lockdown, the adoption of automated production machinery, reduced capacities, part-time shifts, advanced sanitization methods, and social distancing enabled companies to function normally. The factors may propel market development during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/thermoplastic-pipe-market-106497

Segments

By product type, the market is segmented into thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) and reinforced thermoplastic composite pipe (RTP). As per polymer type, it is classified into polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polypropylene pipe (PP), poly vinyl chloride (PVC) pipe, and polyethylene (PE) pipe. Based on application, it is categorized into utilities & renewables, mining & dredging, waste & wastewater, and oil & gas. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand in Renewable Energy and Oil & Gas Sector to Foster Market Progress

Rising focus on developing renewable energy resources may boost their demand for thermoplastic pipes globally. Its flexibility, lightness, and anti-corrosive properties boost consumers’ reliance on the product. It enables the companies to lower costs and boost production activities. Further, the rising pipe adoption from the oil & gas industry is expected to facilitate industry growth. For example, Strohm acquired a contract with the oil & gas industry in Western Australia.

Moreover, its lower maintenance costs and longer lifespan are expected to surge its popularity among several manufacturers. In addition, the pipe’s ability to withstand extreme pressures and heat is expected to increase its adoption. These factors may drive the thermoplastic pipe market growth.

However, concerns regarding safety and piping material’s nature may impede the industry’s growth.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/thermoplastic-pipe-market-106497

Regional Insights

Rapid Urbanization and Smart Cities Development to Fuel Market Progress in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the thermoplastic pipe market share because of rapid urbanization and the development of smart cities. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 0.99 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a considerable market share. Further, the rising adoption of cost-effective transportation methods facilitates industry development.

In Asia Pacific, increasing potable water and sewage systems access initiatives is expected to nurture the demand for the product. Furthermore, India has raised safety concerns and sustained demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These factors are likely to foster market development.

In North America, rising demand for the adoption of thermoplastic pipe to eliminate steel pipe drawbacks such as fatigue, weight, and corrosion is expected to fuel product demand. For example, the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) announced the final rule in November 2018 to amend the adoption of plastics in natural gas transportation pipes. These factors may bolster market growth in the upcoming years.

In Europe, the rising adoption of renewable energy and achieving a neutral climate till 2050 may propel market development.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Opt for Novel Product Launches to Boost Brand Image

Prominent players operating in the market launch novel products to attract consumers and boost their brand image. For example, Baker Hughes launched its next-generation Onshore Composite Flexible Pipe in January 2021. Through this launch, the company shall focus on developing solutions to eliminate costs of ownership and corrosion in industrial, oil and gas, and conventional steel pipes. Its anti-corrosive, lightweight, and flexible property is expected to boost its brand image. Further, companies adopt research and development strategies to develop better products and boost their market position.

Quick Thermoplastic Pipe Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106497

Industry Development

  • August 2021: Petrobras awarded Prysmian Group a new contract worth USD 75.2 million for the supply of 200km high-end deep-water electro-hydraulic umbilicals that use Thermoplastic technology and Steel Tube. In addition, the company shall also offer specialized logistic and offshore services for green and brown field projects in Brazil.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions & Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insight on Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porter Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Thermoplastic Pipe Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP)

      • Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Polymer Type

      • Polyethylene (PE) Pipe

      • Poly Vinyl Chloride (PCV) Pipe

      • Polypropylene (PP) Pipe

      • Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Applications

      • Oil & Gas

      • Water & Wastewater

      • Mining & Dredging

      • Utilities & Renewables

TOC Continued..

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/thermoplastic-pipe-market-106497

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Stationary, Transport, Portable), By End-User (Commercial, Data Centers, Military & Defense, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Circuit Breaker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), by Rated Voltage (Upto 500V, 500V – 1kV, 1kV – 15kV, 15kV – 50kV, 50kV – 70kV, 70kV – 150kV, 150kV – 300kV, 300kV – 600kV, 600kV – 800kV, and Above 800kV) and by End-user (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Recloser Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Phase (Single-Phase, Three-Phase, Others), By Control (Electric, Hydraulic, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Interruption Type (Oil, Vacuum), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Saudi Arabia Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vessel Type (Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS), Platform Supply Vessel (PSV), Crew Vessel, Tug Boats, and Others), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deep Water, and Ultra-Deep Water), By Application (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind, Offshore Desalination Plant, Patrolling, Research & Surveying, and Others), and National Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


