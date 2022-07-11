U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,877.34
    -22.04 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,351.68
    +13.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,470.45
    -164.86 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.41
    -29.96 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    -0.76 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.30
    -9.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    -0.11 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0069
    -0.0113 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9970
    -0.1040 (-3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1902
    -0.0133 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3620
    +1.2820 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,584.55
    -340.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.72
    +0.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market to reach USD 3740.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%| Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market is segmented by Type (Polyester-based TPU, Polyether-based TPU, Polycaprolactone-based TPU) by Application (Sports Goods & Footwear, Industrial Applications, Transportation/Automotive, Wire and Cable Solutions, Construction Materials, Medical Othe) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market was valued at USD 2315.9 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 3740.5 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Greater adaptability, excellent resilience, abrasion resistance, and good compression set qualities are made possible by TPU's distinctive structure. It is suitable for a variety of soft and semi-rigid applications since it is strong and long-lasting. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market.

The TPU market is predicted to be driven by the growing need for flexible and biodegradable plastics in the footwear sector. TPU is also increasingly used in the automobile sector thanks to its hydrolytic stability and biocompatibility.

Get Your Sample Today:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-26H6762/Global_Thermoplastic_Polyurethane Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THERMOPLASTIC POLYURETHANE MARKET

The increasing use of TPU in the Sports Goods & Footwear industry is expected to drive the growth of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane market. Thermoplastic polyurethanes are a very adaptable material with a variety of design possibilities. Due to their simplicity in manufacturing, longevity, resistance to stress and bending, and other high-performance characteristics, they are perfect for the demanding requirements of the sport and recreational equipment.

TPU is a fantastic option for the automobile business because of its special combination of scratch and aging qualities. Gear knobs, instrument panels, and console pieces for automobiles must adhere to strict standards for surface quality, age, abrasion and scratch resistance, and cost-effectiveness. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane market.

New TPU variants are being released to the market as the need for high-performance cable jackets rises steadily. The toughness, flexibility at lower temperatures, flame retardancy (non-halogenated), and abrasion resistance required to increase the longevity and durability of cables are provided by thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) cable sheathings and jackets. This factor is expected to drive the TPU market.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market SHARE ANALYSIS:

With more than 58 percent of global consumption, polyester had the biggest market share. This is because it has been used in numerous applications that need it to be resistant to water, gasoline, and lubricants.

Sports Goods & Footwear is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Increasing consumer expenditure on footwear and rising demand for comfortable and durable shoes will drive the product consumption in footwear applications.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26H6762/global-thermoplastic-polyurethane-tpu

THERMOPLASTIC POLYURETHANE MARKET ANALYSIS

Based on Type, Polyester-based TPU held the largest market share, accounting for more than 58% of the market consumption.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of 55% during the forecast period.

Get Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-26H6762/Global_Thermoplastic_Polyurethane_TPU_Market

Key Players

  • Lubrizol

  • BASF

  • Covestro

  • Wanhua Chemical

  • Hunhman

  • Trinseo

  • Hexpol

  • Kuraray

  • COIM Group

  • Avient

  • Epaflex

  • Miracll Chemicals

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-26H6762/Global_Thermoplastic_Polyurethane_TPU_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-26H6762&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

-  The global Artificial Leather market size is estimated to be worth USD 31760 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41360 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.

-  The Polymethyl Methacrylate market was valued at USD 4752.2 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6589h.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 5.6% during the forecast period (2022–2028).

-  The global polyamide market size was valued at USD 26.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 40.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Polyimide Films market size is estimated to be worth USD 1365 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2058.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1% during the review period.

-  The global Automotive Plastics market size is estimated to be worth USD 42530 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 71060 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

-  The global Plastic Compounding market size is estimated to be worth USD 71340 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 104090 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the review period.

-  The global extruded plastics market was valued at USD 185.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 289.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

-  The global bioplastics market size was valued at USD 5.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 16.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

-  The Global Biodegradable Plastics Market is expected to grow from USD 4,587.94 Million in 2019 to USD 8,971.32 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.82%.

-  In 2020, the global Plastic Recycling market size was USD 31340 million and it is expected to reach USD 44540 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Leather Chemicals market was valued at USD 5099.4 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 6710.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Automotive Upholstery market size is estimated to be worth USD 4915.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6700.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the review period.

-  The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite market was valued at USD 5064 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 10510 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Polyps market size is projected to reach USD 18880 million by 2027, from USD 12830 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Plastic Contract Manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 30570 Million by 2027, from USD 22940 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Automotive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Thermoplastic Films Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Wood and Plastic Composites Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Transparent Polyamide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Plastic Valve Bags Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global and China Specialty Plastic Compounding Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global Plastic Printing Doctor Blade Sales Market Report 2021

Click here to see related reports on  Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports 
sales@valuates.com  
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225 
For IST Call +91-8040957137 
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335 
Website: https://reports.valuates.com 
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports 
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermoplastic-polyurethane-tpu-market-to-reach-usd-3740-5-million-by-the-end-of-2027--growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-0-valuates-reports-301583698.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Mullen Automotive stock soars after Amazon delivery partner orders up to 600 EVs

    Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. shot up 16.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle maker said and Amazon.com Inc. delivery service partner placed an order for up to 600 cargo vans over the next 18 months. As part of the binding agreement signed by DelPack Logistics LLC, the first 300 of the EV cargo vans can be delivered by Nov. 30. "This agreement is a milestone for Mullen Automotive," said Mullen Chief Executive David Michery. "DelPack is a leader in last mile package deliv

  • Why C3.ai Crashed 42% in the First Half of 2022

    The artificial intelligence provider for enterprise customers sometimes seems to work at cross purposes to its goals.

  • 3 Companies That Might Acquire DocuSign

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the maker of digital signature software, is having a horrible year. With its stock price languishing and its leadership in flux, some analysts think that DocuSign could be an acquisition target. Let's explore which companies might consider putting in an offer for DocuSign and the business case for each.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Trust Managing Director of Energy Research, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about oil prices, volatility in international energy markets, Russia's price caps, and energy stocks.

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • Elon Musk dealt ‘a huge psychological blow’ to Twitter: Analyst

    TECHnalysis Research President and Chief Analyst Bob O'Donnell speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulling out of the Twitter takeover deal and what that means for the stock.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Why Pliant Therapeutics Stock Is Crushing It Today

    A positive mid-stage trial readout in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is powering the biotech's stock higher.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Citadel’s Wellington Fund. If you want to see more top holdings of the fund, check out Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 5 Stock Picks. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is one of the largest Wall Street hedge funds, […]

  • 2 Cheap Commodity Stocks That Could Be Golden

    These cheaply valued shares discount a deep recession but don’t reflect the huge improvement in their industry’s balance sheets since the last commodity downturn in 2016.

  • Coinbase CEO says company has ‘no risk of bankruptcy’

    The crypto exchange's CEO Brian Armstrong did admit that some of Coinbase users’ crypto assets may lack certain bankruptcy protections

  • Meta, Amazon, Tesla stocks fall as tech sector under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down sectors and stocks moving the most in intraday trading.

  • Alibaba Is Tumbling. Chinese Tech Stocks Have a New Headache.

    Alibaba and Tencent were just fined over deal disclosure rules. It's a fresh headache for an embattled sector.