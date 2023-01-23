U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.38
    +36.77 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,606.96
    +231.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,301.01
    +160.57 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.35
    +13.02 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.89
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.80
    -8.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -1.01 (-4.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    +0.0260 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2365
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4990
    +0.9600 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,825.88
    +3.46 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.20
    -0.37 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,787.48
    +16.89 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Thermoplastic Resin Market size is projected to reach USD 16.76 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·17 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global thermoplastic resin market was valued at USD 10.75 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2023-2031). Asia Pacific is the highest contributor to the global thermoplastic resin market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermoplastic resins are substances that become a liquid at high temperatures and then harden once more at low temperatures. These characteristics allow thermoplastic materials to be molded into various forms and structures, making plastic resins useful across numerous industries. The process of injection molding is where they are most frequently used. Thermoplastics come in various varieties, each with its uses, such as nylon, acrylic, and polycarbonate. Among other things, nylon is used in rope, machine screws, and gear wheels. Aquariums, windows, signs, and even medicine can all be made of acrylic.

There is a thermoplastic that could be helpful for almost any industry. Using thermoplastic resins in the plastics molding process forms chemical bonds known as polymers. The bonds between the different kinds of molecules included in the polymer chains determine the plastic’s characteristics. Thermoplastic resins and thermosetting plastic offer two distinct classes of polymers, each with unique properties. Their melting points and responses to heat are the main distinctions between the two.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/thermoplastic-resin-market/request-sample


Invention of Low-Cost Production Methods

Thermoplastic composites have a wide range of uses. The high cost of these composites prevents their use in many products from being commercially viable. The consumption of thermoplastic composites may rise due to the production of low-cost versions for various applications. Developing low-cost technologies is urgent for all research institutions and thermoplastic producers. For the players in the market, investing in R&D to create new technology for producing thermoplastic composites is a significant challenge. However, businesses are making significant investments in R&D to lower the overall cost of manufacturing thermoplastic composites and the finished good. Some businesses offer thermoplastic composites made from recycled thermoplastics. For instance, the ECO MID POLYAMIDE COMPOUNDS made from recycled PA66 compounds are available from Celanese Corporation (US). This product line provides affordable options for the construction, consumer goods, and automotive industries.

Growing Demand from The Transportation Sector & Electric Vehicles

Heavy vehicles, rail coaches, and various automotive components are all made with thermoplastic composite materials. These materials are lightweight and aid in lightening the weight of cars, which lowers CO2 emissions and improves fuel efficiency, allowing automakers to meet CAFÉ emission standards and other fuel standards imposed by environmental organizations. One of the factors propelling the thermoplastic composites market in the transportation sector is the rise in the use of thermoplastic composite materials in racing and high-performance vehicle components, such as instrumental panels, front-end modules, door modules, roof components, appearance-grade components, and under-hood components. Environmentally friendly and helping to lower carbon emissions in the transportation sector are electric vehicles (EV). In the upcoming years, there will likely be a significant increase in the demand for electric and  hybrid vehicles. Excellently strong and significantly contributing to vehicle weight reduction are thermoplastic composites. They are, therefore, accommodating in the creation of electric vehicle parts. Consequently, the demand for electric vehicles is growing, increasing the use of thermoplastic composites.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 16.76 Billion by 2031

CAGR

5% (2023-2031)

Historical Data

2020-2021

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Resin Type, Compound Type, Composite Type, End User, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries, Koninklijke DSM N.V.,Solvay S.A.,Lanxess,E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company,SABIC,Dow Inc.,Evonik Industries AG,Sumitomo Chemical,Arkema,Celanese Corp.,Eastman Chemical Company

Key Market Drivers

Recyclability and Impact Resistance

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/thermoplastic-resin-market


Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the highest contributor to the global thermoplastic resin market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. With the necessary facilities and production capacity to meet local demand, China is self-sufficient in producing plastic.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. The FDA, EPA, and other regulatory agencies policies are likely to serve as a restraint. Alternative production methods and product sustainability throughout its life cycle are anticipated to lessen the impact of this factor. Due to the nation's ongoing focus on fuel-efficient vehicles, the United States is a leading consumer of thermoplastics in the automotive industry.


Key Highlights

  • The global thermoplastic resin market size is projected to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

  • Based on resin type, the global thermoplastic resin market is bifurcated into polypropylene, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, polyphenylene sulfide, polycarbonate, and other resins. The polypropylene segment is the highest contributor to the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

  • Based on compound type, the global thermoplastic resin market is bifurcated into short fiber-reinforced thermoplastic, long fiber-reinforced thermoplastic, continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic, and glass-mat thermoplastic. The short fiber-reinforced thermoplastic segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period.

  • Based on composite type, the global thermoplastic resin market is bifurcated into glass fiber-reinforced plastics and carbon fiber-reinforced plastics. The glass fiber-reinforced plastics segment owns the highest market share and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period.

  • Based on end user, the global thermoplastic resin market is bifurcated into automotive & transportation, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, construction & infrastructure, marine, and others. The aerospace & defense segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period.

  • Asia Pacific is the highest contributor to the global thermoplastic resin market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period.


Competitive Players

The global thermoplastic resin market’s major key players are

  • BASF SE

  • LyondellBasell Industries,

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Solvay S.A.

  • Lanxess

  • E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, and SABIC. BASF SE,

  • Dow, Inc

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Sumitomo Chemical

  • Arkema

  • Celanese Corp

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC

  • Lotte Chemical Corp.

  • Covestro AG

  • Toray Industries, Inc

  • Teijin Ltd.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/thermoplastic-resin-market/request-sample


Global Thermoplastic Resin Market: Segmentation

By Resin Type

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyamide

  • Polybutylene Terephthalate

  • Polyphenylene Sulfide

  • Polycarbonate

  • Other Resins Operation

By Compound Type

  • Short Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic

  • Long Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic

  • Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic

  • Glass-Mat Thermoplastic

By Composite Type

  • Glass Fiber-Reinforced Plastics

  • Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastics

By End User

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Consumer Goods

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Construction & Infrastructure

  • Marine

  • Others

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction
1.1       Market Definition
1.2       Market Scope
2          Research Methodology
2.1       Primary Research
2.2       Research Methodology
2.3       Assumptions & Exclusions
2.4       Secondary Data Sources
3          Market Overview
3.1       Report Segmentation & Scope
3.2       Value Chain Analysis: Thermoplastic Resin Market
            3.2.1   Vendor Matrix
                        3.2.1.1    Suppliers
                        3.2.1.2    Distributors
                        3.2.1.3    End users/Consumers
3.3       Key Market Trends
3.3.1   Drivers
3.3.2   Restraints
3.3.3   Opportunities
3.4       Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1   Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2   Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3   Threat of Substitution
3.4.4   Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5   Competitive Rivalry
3.5       Regulatory Framework
3.6       Technological Landscape
3.7       Market Share Analysis
3.8       Cost Structure Analysis
3.9       Regional Price Analysis
4          Resin Type Overview
4.1       Introduction
4.1.1   Market Size & Forecast
4.2       Polypropylene
4.2.1   Market Size & Forecast
4.3       Polyamide
4.3.1   Market Size & Forecast
            4.4       Polybutylene Terephthalate
                        4.4.1   Market Size & Forecast
 4.5      Polyphenylene Sulfide
                        4.5.1   Market Size & Forecast
4.6       Polycarbonate
                        4.6.1   Market Size & Forecast
4.7       Other Resins
                        4.7.1   Market Size & Forecast
5          Compound Type Overview
5.1       Introduction
5.1.1   Market Size & Forecast
5.2       Short Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
5.2.1   Market Size & Forecast
5.3       Long Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
5.3.1   Market Size & Forecast       
            5.4       Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
                        5.4.1   Market Size & Forecast
5.5       Glass-Mat Thermoplastic
                        5.5.1   Market Size & Forecast
6          Composite Type Overview
6.1       Introduction
6.1.1   Market Size & Forecast
6.2       Glass Fiber-Reinforced Plastics
6.2.1   Market Size & Forecast
6.3       Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastics
6.3.1   Market Size & Forecast
7          End User Overview
            7.1       Transportation
                        7.1.1   Market Size & Forecast
            7.2       Consumer Goods
                        7.2.1   Market Size & Forecast
            7.3       Electrical & Electronics
                        7.3.1   Market Size & Forecast
7.4       Aerospace & Defense
                        7.4.1   Market Size & Forecast
7.5       Others
                        7.5.1   Market Size & Forecast
8          Regional Overview
8.1       Introduction
8.1.1   Market Size & Forecast
8.2      America
            8.2.1   North America
8.2.1.1 U.S.
8.2.1.1.1         By Resin Type
8.2.1.1.2         By Compound Type
8.2.1.1.3         By Composite Type
8.2.1.1.4         By End User
8.2.1.2 Canada
8.2.1.2.1         By Resin Type
8.2.1.2.2         By Compound Type
8.2.1.2.3         By Composite Type
8.2.1.2.4         By End User
8.2.1.3 Mexico          
8.2.1.3.1         By Resin Type
8.2.1.3.2         By Compound Type
8.2.1.3.3         By Composite Type
8.2.1.3.4         By End User
 8.3     Latin America
            8.3.1   By Resin Type
8.3.2   By Compound Type
8.3.3   By Composite Type
8.3.4   By End User

8.3.5   Brazil
8.3.5.1            By Resin Type
8.3.5.2            By Compound Type
8.3.5.3            By Composite Type
8.3.5.4            By End User 
8.3.6   Argentina
8.3.6.1            By Resin Type
8.3.6.2            By Compound Type
8.3.6.3            By Composite Type
8.3.6.4            By End User 
8.3.7   Argentina
8.3.7.1            By Resin Type
8.3.7.2            By Compound Type
8.3.7.3            By Composite Type
8.3.7.4            By End User 
8.3.8   Colombia
8.3.8.1            By Resin Type
8.3.8.2            By Compound Type
8.3.8.3            By Composite Type
8.3.8.4            By End User  
8.4      Europe
8.4.1   Market Size & Forecast
8.4.2   Germany
8.4.2.1            By Resin Type
8.4.2.2            By Compound Type
8.4.2.3            By Composite Type
8.4.2.4            By End User
8.4.3   France
8.4.3.1            By Resin Type
8.4.3.2            By Compound Type
8.4.3.3            By Composite Type
8.4.3.4            By End User
8.4.4   U.K.
8.4.4.1            By Resin Type
8.4.4.2            By Compound Type
8.4.4.3            By Composite Type
8.4.4.3            By End User
8.4.5   Italy
8.4.5.1            By Resin Type
8.4.5.2            By Compound Type
8.4.5.3            By Composite Type
8.4.5.4            By End User
8.4.6   Spain
8.4.6.1            By Resin Type
8.4.6.2            By Compound Type
8.4.6.3            By Composite Type
8.4.6.4            By End User
8.4.7   Russia
8.4.7.1            By Resin Type
8.4.7.2            By Compound Type
8.4.7.3            By Composite Type
8.4.7.4            By End User
8.4.8   Poland
8.4.8.1           By Resin Type
8.4.8.2            By Compound Type
8.4.8.3            By Composite Type
8.4.8.4            By End User
8.4.9   Rest of Europe
8.4.9.1            By Resin Type
8.4.9.2            By Compound Type
8.4.9.3            By Composite Type
8.4.9.4            By End User
8.5      Asia-Pacific
8.5.1   Market Size & Forecast
8.5.2   Japan
8.5.2.1            By Resin Type
8.5.2.2            By Compound Type
8.5.2.3            By Composite Type
8.5.2.4            By End User
8.5.3   China
8.5.3.1            By Resin Type
8.5.3.2            By Compound Type
8.5.3.3            By Composite Type
8.5.3.4            By End User
8.5.4   Australia
8.5.4.1            By Resin Type
8.5.4.2            By Compound Type
8.5.4.3            By Composite Type
8.5.4.4            By End User
8.5.5   India
8.5.5.1            By Resin Type
8.5.5.2            By Compound Type
8.5.5.3            By Composite Type
8.5.5.4            By End User
8.5.6   South Korea
8.5.6.1            By Resin Type
8.5.6.2            By Compound Type
8.5.6.3            By Composite Type
8.5.6.4            By End User
8.5.7   Australia
8.5.7.1            By Resin Type
8.5.7.2            By Compound Type
8.5.7.3            By Composite Type
8.5.7.4            By End User
8.5.8   South Korea
8.5.8.1            By Resin Type
8.5.8.2            By Compound Type
8.5.8.3            By Composite Type
8.5.8.4            By End User
8.5.9   Vietnam
8.5.9.1            By Resin Type
8.5.9.2            By Compound Type
8.5.9.3            By Composite Type
8.5.9.4            By End User
8.5.10 Indonesia
8.5.10.1          By Resin Type
8.5.10.2          By Compound Type
8.5.10.3          By Composite Type
8.5.10.4          By End User
8.5.11 Malaysia
 8.5.11.1         By Resin Type
8.5.11.2          By Compound Type
8.5.11.3          By Composite Type
8.5.11.4          By End User
8.5.12 Singapore
8.5.12.1          By Resin Type
8.5.12.2          By Compound Type
8.5.12.3          By Composite Type
8.5.12.4          By End User
8.5.13 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5.13.1          By Resin Type
8.5.13.2          By Compound Type
8.5.13.3          By Composite Type
8.5.13.4          By End User
8.6      Middle East
8.6.1   Market Size & Forecast
8.6.2   Saudi Arabia
8.6.2.1            By Resin Type
8.6.2.2            By Compound Type
8.6.2.3            By Composite Type
8.6.2.4            By End User
8.6.3   Oman
8.6.3.1            By Resin Type
8.6.3.2            By Compound Type
8.6.3.3            By Composite Type
8.6.3.4            By End User
8.6.4   Qatar
8.6.4.1            By Resin Type
8.6.4.2            By Compound Type
8.6.4.3            By Composite Type
8.6.4.4            By End User
8.6.5   Bahrain
8.6.5.1            By Resin Type
8.6.5.2            By Compound Type
8.6.5.3            By Composite Type
8.6.5.4            By End User
8.6.6   UAE
8.6.6.1            By Resin Type
8.6.6.2            By Compound Type
8.6.6.3            By Composite Type
8.6.6.4            By End User
8.6.7   Rest of Middle East & Africa
8.6.7.1            By Resin Type
8.6.7.2            By Compound Type
8.6.7.3            By Composite Type
8.6.7.4            By End User
8.7      Middle East
8.7.1   Market Size & Forecast
8.7.2   Nigeria
8.7.2.1            By Resin Type
8.7.2.2            By Compound Type
8.7.2.3            By Composite Type
8.7.2.4            By End User
8.7.3   Tanzania
8.7.3.1            By Resin Type
8.7.3.2            By Compound Type
8.7.3.3            By Composite Type
8.7.3.4            By End User
8.7.4   South Africa
8.7.4.1            By Resin Type
8.7.4.2            By Compound Type
8.7.4.3            By Composite Type
8.7.4.4            By End User
8.7.5   Ghana
8.7.5.1            By Resin Type
8.7.5.2            By Compound Type
8.7.5.3            By Composite Type
8.7.5.4            By End User
8.7.6   Rest of Africa
8.7.6.1            By Resin Type
8.7.6.2            By Compound Type
8.7.6.3            By Composite Type
8.7.6.4            By End User
9          Company Profile
9.1       BASF SE
9.1.1   Company Overview
9.1.2   Financial Performance
9.1.3   Recent Developments
9.1.4   Resin Type Portfolio
9.2       LyondellBasell Industries
9.2.1   Company Overview
9.2.2   Financial Performance
9.2.3   Recent Developments
9.2.4   Resin Type Portfolio
9.3       Koninklijke DSM N.V.
9.3.1   Company Overview
9.3.2   Financial Performance
9.3.3   Recent Developments
9.3.4   Resin Type Portfolio
9.4       Solvay S.A.
9.4.1   Company Overview
9.4.2   Financial Performance
9.4.3   Recent Developments
9.4.4   Resin Type Portfolio
9.5       Lanxess, E. I.
9.5.1   Company Overview
9.5.2   Financial Performance
9.5.3   Recent Developments
9.5.4   Resin Type Portfolio
9.6       DuPont de Nemours and Company
9.6.1   Company Overview
9.6.2   Financial Performance
9.6.3   Recent Developments
9.6.4   Resin Type Portfolio
9.7       SABIC
9.7.1   Company Overview
9.7.2   Financial Performance
9.7.3   Recent Developments
9.7.4   Resin Type Portfolio


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/thermoplastic-resin-market/toc


Market News

  • November 2022, Compounding Solutions, a leader in premium custom thermoplastic medical grade compounds and concentrates, and SM Engineering Materials have announced a new strategic partnership. Through this strategic alliance, DSM's Care portfolio, which includes Arnitel Care, which is regarded as a superior replacement for current catheter materials, is more easily accessible to medical device customers.

  • March 2022, With the creation of the first 100% recyclable prototype wind turbine blade using Arkema's Elium liquid thermoplastic resin and new high-performance glass fabrics, the ZEBRA consortium announced a new advancement in the industry's ambitious transition project towards a circular economy.


News Media

Global Plastic Resin Market Size Worth USD 1,104 Billion in 2030 | CAGR of 4.5%


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Solid-Grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market: Information by Application (Acrylic Composite Resins, Paints and Coatings (Coil Coatings)), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market: Information by Resin (Thermosetting Resin, Thermoplastic resin), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2031

Plastic Compounding Market: Information by Product (Thermoplastic, Thermosetting), End-User (Packaging, Construction, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market: Information by Application (Extruded Products, Adhesives), End-User Industry (Construction, Automotive), and Region – Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Tech Stocks With Low PE Ratio

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 tech stocks with low PE ratio. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Low PE Ratio. Tech stocks were crushed in 2022 amid a major growth stock rout that started when market optimism began to recede amid rising inflation, […]

  • 15 Stocks That Have Increased Their Dividends for Over 25 Years

    In this article, we take a look at 15 stocks that have increased their dividends for over 25 years. If you want to see more stocks that have increased their dividends for over 25 years, go directly to 5 Stocks That Have Increased Their Dividends for Over 25 Years. In addition to buybacks, dividends are […]

  • Here's Why S&P Global Can Keep Paying You for Years

    If you're looking to generate passive income through investing, one excellent way to do this is through dividend stocks. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has a long history of paying -- and raising -- its dividend payout annually. Over the past 49 years, the company has raised its dividend every year thanks to its strong competitive positioning and reliable income streams.

  • Tesla Is Last Stronghold for Investors Buying the Dip in Tech Stocks

    Individual investors’ net purchases of a basket of eight popular tech stocks hit a recent peak in November, before dropping sharply through the end of the year. Buying has picked up slightly in the new year.

  • Charting the S&P 500: Bulls Retain the Edge, but for How Much Longer?

    A strong surge higher on Friday pushed markets upward during the short trading week, with the Nasdaq finishing in positive territory. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 remains under 4000, but is near closing levels from the prior week. Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is on a buy signal, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped lower; we'll be watching this closely.

  • German cartel office initiates proceedings against PayPal

    Germany's cartel office regulator said on Monday it had initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe over the possibility that it hindered competition. The subject of the proceedings was PayPal's rules for extra charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said. PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • ‘Deals to be had:’ Homebuyers should ask for these incentives while they have the upper hand

    Around 42% of homes sold in the final three months of 2022 included some kind of concession from the seller.

  • Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues

    Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.

  • Benefits of Deferred Compensation Plans

    Understand the difference between a qualified and non-qualified deferred compensation plan and what the benefits are of having one or both.

  • Top 5 401(k) Rollover Questions to Ask Your Advisor

    Managing your 401(k) wisely is key to a secure retirement, so don’t neglect accounts you might have had with former employers.

  • Activist Investor Elliott Management Joins Starboard In Targeting Salesforce

    Activist investor Elliott Management has joined hedge fund Starboard Value in targeting CRM stock with a multibillion investment.

  • JPMorgan Chase Houston commercial banking team anticipates increased demand, growth in 2023

    JPMorgan Chase's Houston commercial banking team anticipates increased demand for their services this year despite ongoing economic concerns, leading the team to expect to hire more throughout the year.

  • Tax Season Is Here: 6 Big Changes, and How to Get Your Refund Faster

    Tax season starts today, with the Internal Revenue Service promising improved customer service and taxpayers hoping to put a challenging 2022 behind them. Yes, taxpayers have three extra days this year; the usual April 15 deadline is pushed back because of the calendar. Following a few dismal seasons where taxpayers struggled to reach IRS help, the agency announced the hiring of more than 5,000 new telephone operators and the addition of more in-person staff to help answer taxpayer queries, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act of last summer.

  • Euro Leads Broad Gains Against Dollar as Traders Mull Fed Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is eyeing a fresh low for the year as soft economic data and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank may be on the verge of slowing the pace of its rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing

  • El Salvador Payment to Clear First 2023 Hurdle for Distressed EM

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s Bitcoin-touting government is poised to deliver on a $604 million bond maturing this week, in a turn of events that leaves investors in distressed emerging-market debt with only one more big maturity to worry about this year.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Lat

  • Yellen Sees Success in Extending Russia Price Cap, Despite Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence that restrictions on Russian sales of crude oil can be expanded to refined petroleum products in February, while acknowledging that the task will be more complicated.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManch

  • Spotify to Cut 6% of Workforce in Latest Tech Layoffs

    The streaming company’s move is the latest in a wave of tech layoffs, as the industry recalibrates after growing rapidly at the start of the pandemic.

  • Stocks Mixed, Tech Earnings, Salesforce, AMD, Debt Ceiling - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures mixed as market eyes tech, dollar slides; Week Ahead: big earnings wave, PCE inflation data in focus; Salesforce shares leap as Elliott Management builds activist stake; AMD shares extend gains after Barclays upgrade and lawmakers move to tweak debt ceiling calculation.

  • Markets: Bitcoin slips, remains above US$22,000; Dogecoin leads gains

    Bitcoin dipped 0.89% in Monday afternoon trading in Asia but remained above a four-month high of US$22,00, while all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were mixed.

  • Mega IPO Planned for 2023 by Pakistan's Biggest Cooking Oil Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalda Foods Ltd., Pakistan’s largest cooking oil manufacturer, is planning an initial public offering in the country to bankroll the expansion of its production capacity.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate Rev