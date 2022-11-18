U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in thermoplastic unidirectional tape market to 2027 by end use (aerospace and defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial and others), reinforcement type (carbon fiber, glass fiber and others), manufacturing process (thermoforming, injection molding, prepreg layup, ATL/AFP, and others), resin type (polypropylene, polymide, polyphenylene sulfide, polyether ether ketone), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & ROW).

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market looks promising with opportunities in the beauty and personal care market. The thermoplastic unidirectional tape is expected to reach an estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth driver for this market is increasing use of thermoplastic composites because it offers recyclability and processing benefits, such as ability to remold, shorter cycle time, and no emission of volatile matter.

Emerging Trends in the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes continuous innovation and development of new products and application and mixed scenario: consolidated as well as new entry.

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the thermoplastic unidirectional tape by end use, reinforcement type, manufacturing type, resin type, and region as follows:

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Aerospace and Defense
• Transportation
• Sporting Goods
• Industrial
• Others

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Reinforcement Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lb) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Carbon Fiber
• Glass Fiber
• Others

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Manufacturing Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lb) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]
• Thermoforming
• Injection Molding
• Prepreg Layup
• ATL/AFP
• Others

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lb) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]
• Polyether- Ether-Ketone (PEEK)
• Polyamide (PA)
• Polypropylene (PP)
• Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
• Others

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific & ROW
List of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies thermoplastic unidirectional tape companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the thermoplastic unidirectional tape companies profiled in this report include.
• Cytec Solvay Group
• QIVI Technology
• Polystrand ( polyone)
• Tencate Advance Composites
• Toho Tenax
• SABIC
• SGL Group
Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts transportation will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reusable and recyclable materials for environmental benefits. Aerospace& defense is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
• Glass fiber type thermoplastic unidirectional tape will remain the largest segment and carbon fiber is likely to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing usage of lightweight materials in aircraft components.
• North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of rising penetration of thermoplastic unidirectional tape in major end use industries.
Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market
• Market Size Estimates: Thermoplastics unidirectional market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by reinforcement type, end use, manufacturing process, resin and region.
• Regional Analysis: Thermoplastic unidirectional tape market breakdown by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, reinforcement type, manufacturing process, resin and regions for thermoplastic unidirectional tape market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the thermoplastic unidirectional tape size?
Answer: The thermoplastic unidirectional tape is expected to reach an estimated to grow with $191.7 billion by 2027.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for thermoplastic unidirectional tape market?
Answer: The thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market?
Answer: The major growth driver for this market is increasing use of thermoplastic composites because it offers recyclability and processing benefits, such as ability to remold, shorter cycle time, and no emission of volatile matter.
Q4. What are the major end uses thermoplastic unidirectional tape?
Answer: Transportation and aerospace & defense are the major end uses for thermoplastic unidirectional tape market.
Q5. What are the emerging trends of thermoplastic unidirectional tape market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes continuous innovation and development of new products and application and mixed scenario: consolidated as well as new entry.
Q6. Who are the thermoplastic unidirectional tape companies?

Answer: Some of the key thermoplastic unidirectional tape companies are as follows:
• Cytec Solvay Group.
• QIVI Technology
• Polystrand ( Polyone)
• Tencate Advance Composite
• Toho Tenax
• Celanese
• SABIC
• SGL Group
Q7. Which thermoplastic unidirectional reinforcement type segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts glass fiber type thermoplastic unidirectional tape will remain the largest segment and carbon fiber is likely to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing usage of lightweight materials in aircraft components.
Q8. In thermoplastic unidirectional market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the thermoplastic unidirectional tape by end use (aerospace and defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial and others), reinforcement type (carbon fiber, glass fiber and others), manufacturing process (thermoforming, injection molding, prepreg layup, ATL/AFP, and others), resin type (polypropylene, polymide, polyphenylene sulfide, polyether ether ketone), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
