U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,847.82
    -71.47 (-1.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,531.76
    -623.64 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,254.20
    -173.95 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.08
    -44.81 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -2.87 (-4.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    +17.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    -0.0198 (-1.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.2320 (-6.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0108 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0650
    -1.1700 (-0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,536.89
    -1,442.48 (-5.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.58
    -11.65 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.43
    -231.68 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2032 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market is approximated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5%., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs) are a type of thermoplastic elastomer that combines the manufacturing simplicity of thermoplastics with the elasticity of vulcanized rubber. They are manufactured by combining a thermoplastic polymer with a small amount of crosslinked elastomeric polymer and then extruding the mixture. TPVs offer good flexibility, tear resistance, and weather resistance, making them suitable in a range of application segments such as automotive, fluid handling, footwear, consumer goods, medical and others.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179069237

Browse In-Depth TOC On “Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market”

318 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
228 - Pages

List of Key Players in Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market:

  1. Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

  2. Celanese Corporation (US)

  3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US)

  4. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

  5. Trinseo Plc (US)

  6. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

  7. Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

  8. RTP Company (US)

  9. HEXPOL AB. (Sweden)

  10. Avient Corporation (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market:

  1. Drivers: Growth in Automotive sector and Raising penetration of EVs.

  2. Restraints: Fluctuation in raw material prices

  3. Opportunity: Bio-based thermoplastic vulcanizates for various end-use industries

  4. Challenges: Technological Advancements

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179069237

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. By Processing Method, Injection Molding accounted for the largest share in 2021

  2. By Application, the Automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

  3. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market in 2021

The market of thermoplastic vulcanizates has been segmented based on the processing method, i.e., Injection Molding, Extrusion, and others. Injection molding is a versatile method that can produce parts of varying sizes, shapes, and complexities while maintaining high repeatability and accuracy. It is widely utilized in the manufacture of a wide range of consumer and industrial goods, including plastic toys, household appliances, automotive parts, and others. On the other hand, the extrusion process enables efficient and consistent manufacturing of thermoplastic vulcanizates parts with good control over dimensional accuracy, surface quality, and other final product attributes. The technique can create a wide range of TPV forms, including tubes, rods, profiles, and sheets, making it appropriate for a wide range of applications. In other processing methods, there are several processing methods of the TPV, such as hot melting, blow molding, thermoforming, and foam processing. These processes are used in making several products, such as air intake ducts, bellows, suspension covers, and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=179069237

The thermoplastic vulcanizates market is segmented based on applications. TPVs are used in several application segments, such as automotive, footwear, consumer goods, medical, fluid handling, and others. In the automotive segment, it is used to produce, Weatherstripping, engine oil seals, transmission seals, axle seals, coolant hoses, vacuum hoses, turbocharger hoses, grommets, bushings, and bellows, and others. In the footwear segment, it is used to make insoles, soles, heels, shoe straps, toe straps, and others. On the other hand, it is also used in fluid handling applications to make hoses, couplings, fittings, gaskets, o-rings, diaphragms, and others. Thermoplastic vulcanizates are also used in making several consumer goods, such as household products, electronic products, cables, wires, etc. In the medical segment, it is used to make medical devices like syringes, catheter seals, blood pressure cuffs, etc. TPVs are also used in other segments, such as making toys, personal care products, building materials, etc.

The thermoplastic vulcanizates market is studied in five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market of thermoplastic vulcanizates globally. Growing developmental activities, rise in industrialization, rapid economic expansion, and growing demand for automotive vehicles lead to growth in this region. In addition to this, this region has abundant resources and availability of labor which helps in growing the market of thermoplastic vulcanizates. The government of several countries in this region focuses on reducing carbon emissions by adopting several strategies such as vehicle electrification, etc. Such government initiatives help in growing the market of thermoplastic vulcanizates in the forecast period.

Browse Adjacent Markets Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

  2. Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market

  3. Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe's Charts Look Vulnerable Ahead of Earnings

    In this daily Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see a potential downside price target in the $257 area. In this weekly Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see that the software is projecting a price target in the $237 area.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who joined Meta in-person perform better than those who joined remotely

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as canceling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.

  • Canadian Pacific Wins US Approval for $27 Billion Rail Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. received a green light to complete its $27 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern, overcoming opposition from shippers and creating the only rail operator serving the US, Canada and Mexico.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s Coll

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Nokian Tyres says sale of its Russia business could come at lower price

    Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday it had been informed that Russia's Governmental Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment has approved the Finnish group's sale of its Russian operations to PJSC Tatneft. Nokian Tyres last year said it would sell the Russian tyre making business in response to the war in Ukraine. The price approved by the Russian commission corresponds to 286 million euros ($306.85 million), Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday, significantly less than the 400 million euros that the group originally expected when a deal was first announced in October.

  • Boeing Wins $37 Billion Saudi Arabia Deal for New Airline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After

  • Charles Schwab CEO says firm has liquidity, not seeking capital or deals

    Charles Schwab has ample liquidity, the chief executive of the bank and brokerage said on Tuesday, moving to allay concerns about a "doomsday scenario" that has weighed broadly on bank stocks after the failure of two U.S. lenders since Friday. "We have not raised capital and we are not in the market at this point for M&A transactions," Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab, told Reuters in an interview. The firm saw an influx of $4 billion in assets to the parent company on Friday as clients moved assets to Schwab from other firms, Bettinger said.

  • Oil hits lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil extended its slide on Wednesday, falling 4% and hitting its lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding. "Fears of contagion are clearly gaining traction," Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM told Reuters.

  • Mark Zuckerberg on How to Run a Company in 2023

    The CEO of Facebook parent Meta outlined his management vision in a memo to employees: “Flatter is faster.”

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Did MAX 737 Victims Suffer Pain? The Latest Litigation Issue for Boeing and Crash Victims’ Families

    Plaintiffs’ attorneys say relatives of crash victims are legally entitled to damages beyond their own grief and loss.

  • Household Retailer Boxed Is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale

    Grocery courier Boxed said Tuesday it might file for bankruptcy as it continues to explore a possible sale of the business less than two years after going public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The e-commerce company specializing in household staples and pantry items said in a securities filing that it is actively soliciting proposals for the sale of all or most of its assets to improve its liquidity position. Boxed went public in 2021 by merging with a SPAC at a time when the popularity of such blank-check companies was exploding.

  • GM chief marketing officer to step down

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Tuesday its global chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl had decided to retire effective March 31. The Detroit automaker is one of the largest U.S. advertisers spending $3.3 billion in 2021 on advertising and promotions, according to its annual report. Wahl, a former chief marketing officer at McDonalds who held marketing jobs at a number of automakers, assumed her current role at GM in 2019.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe

    (Reuters) -Hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout on Wednesday at the company's office in Zurich, Switzerland, after more than 200 workers were laid off. In January, Google's parent company Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce. The decision came amid a wave of job cuts across corporate America, particularly in tech, where companies have shed more than 290,000 workers since the start of the year, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

  • Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 more workers amid 'Year of Efficiency' push

    Meta says it will lay off another 10,000 workers by the end of the year.

  • JPMorgan Recommends These Themes For Retirement In 2023

    "Some of the market's best days occur very close to the worst days." This is one of the pieces of advice from the 2023 Retirement Guide published recently by J.P. Morgan Asset Management . The guide is the 11th version … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Recommends These Themes For Retirement In 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.