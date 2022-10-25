U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,799.25
    -10.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,452.00
    -93.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,464.25
    -14.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.20
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.54
    -1.04 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.00
    -7.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.27 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9873
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.86
    +0.17 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8890
    -0.1310 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,293.09
    -33.21 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.90
    -0.46 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.54
    -32.45 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market Size to Grow by USD 663.52 Mn, 42% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermostatic radiator valve market size is expected to grow by USD 663.52 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by product type (electronic TRV and self-operate TRV) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market 2022-2026

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, Europe will lead the thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period. The region will account for 42% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of condensing boilers in heating systems. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the thermostatic radiator valve market in Europe.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

By product type, the electronic TRV segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The popularity of electronic thermostatic radiator valves is increasing, and some of these are marketed as smart thermostats. Smart TRVs are devices that are designed to enable personalized, room-by-room heating control.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing adoption of condensing boilers in heating systems is driving the global thermostatic radiator valve market growth. Boilers can help save costs and reduce carbon emissions by using the gas produced by burning fuels such as gas and oil to heat water. The adoption of condensing boilers in heating systems is increasing. The installation of thermostatic radiator valves raises the efficiency of condensing boilers. These factors will fuel the growth of the global thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period.

The launch of new products is a key trend in the global thermostatic radiator valve market. thermostatic radiator valves regulate the flow of water through the radiator by sensing the surrounding air temperature. They are used for controlling the air temperature in zoned spaces in residential and commercial buildings. A thermostatic radiator valve is a self-regulating valve that modifies the hot water flow into a radiator. It is made up of two components, namely the valve head and the valve body. A capsule in the valve head contracts or expands, with a change in the ambient temperature. It moves a pin in the valve body, causing it either to open or close. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Cryogenic Valves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas, chemicals, energy and power, food and beverage, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the oil and gas segment will be significant.

Butterfly Valve Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power generation industry, chemical industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the oil and gas industry segment will be significant.

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 663.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.06

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Caleffi SpA, ComAp AS, Danfoss AS, Fratelli Pettinaroli SpA, GIACOMINI Spa, Grundfos Holding AS, Herz Armaturen GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., I.V.A.R. SpA, IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc., Jurgen Schlosser Armaturen GmbH, Ningbo Jiangbei Ysincere Commodity and Hardware Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Purmo Group Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMR Enterprises Ltd., Vaillant Group, Zhejiang Hualong Valves Co. Ltd., American Steam Control, and Oventrop GmbH and Co. KG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 5.3 Electronic TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Self-operate TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Caleffi SpA

  • 10.4 Danfoss AS

  • 10.5 GIACOMINI Spa

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 I.V.A.R. SpA

  • 10.8 IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc.

  • 10.9 Oventrop GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.10 Purmo Group Plc

  • 10.11 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market 2022-2026
Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermostatic-radiator-valve-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-663-52-mn-42-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe---technavio-301656016.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom:

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • HSBC Promotes Veteran Banker to CFO; Profit Falls on Higher Credit Losses

    HSBC Holdings PLC reported a 46% drop in third-quarter profit and named a veteran banker as its new chief financial officer, putting him in the mix as a possible successor to the top job at the global banking giant. HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn called Mr. Elhedery “an exceptional leader” in a statement. Mr. Elhedery is currently the co-chief executive of HSBC’s global banking and markets team, which will now be run solely by Greg Guyett.

  • Here's Why These Chinese Stocks Fell Hard Today

    Chinese stocks were tumbling this morning after China's President Xi Jinping broke precedent over the weekend and secured a third term as the country's leader. Xi's past government policies have been generally unfriendly toward technology companies, and investors are worried that policies enacted by the newly emboldened Xi could hamper tech stocks even further. As a result, the share prices of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) dropped 8.3%, the commercial freight platform company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) plunged 9.5%, and online education company New Oriental Education and Technology (NYSE: EDU) plummeted 20.5% as of 11:17 a.m. ET.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PhaseBio Files for Bankruptcy Following Blackstone-Backed Partner’s Lawsuit

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded heart-disease drug developer, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection weeks after being sued for breach of contract by a Blackstone Inc. portfolio company.

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • Trading Schlumberger and Halliburton, the Pick of the Oil Services Companies

    If oil prices were headed higher, one needed exposure to oil services. If production was on the rise in North America, one wanted to be in Halliburton. If production was rising more quickly globally, then Schlumberger was the obvious choice.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel CEO Calls U.S. Chip Restrictions on China ‘Inevitable’

    On Oct.7, the Commerce Department announced new controls on exports of chips and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment to China to protect U.S. national-security interests.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.