Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market Size to Grow by USD 663.52 Mn, 42% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermostatic radiator valve market size is expected to grow by USD 663.52 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by product type (electronic TRV and self-operate TRV) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market 2022-2026

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, Europe will lead the thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period. The region will account for 42% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of condensing boilers in heating systems. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the thermostatic radiator valve market in Europe.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

By product type, the electronic TRV segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The popularity of electronic thermostatic radiator valves is increasing, and some of these are marketed as smart thermostats. Smart TRVs are devices that are designed to enable personalized, room-by-room heating control.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing adoption of condensing boilers in heating systems is driving the global thermostatic radiator valve market growth. Boilers can help save costs and reduce carbon emissions by using the gas produced by burning fuels such as gas and oil to heat water. The adoption of condensing boilers in heating systems is increasing. The installation of thermostatic radiator valves raises the efficiency of condensing boilers. These factors will fuel the growth of the global thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period.

Story continues

The launch of new products is a key trend in the global thermostatic radiator valve market. thermostatic radiator valves regulate the flow of water through the radiator by sensing the surrounding air temperature. They are used for controlling the air temperature in zoned spaces in residential and commercial buildings. A thermostatic radiator valve is a self-regulating valve that modifies the hot water flow into a radiator. It is made up of two components, namely the valve head and the valve body. A capsule in the valve head contracts or expands, with a change in the ambient temperature. It moves a pin in the valve body, causing it either to open or close. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Cryogenic Valves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas, chemicals, energy and power, food and beverage, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the oil and gas segment will be significant.

Butterfly Valve Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power generation industry, chemical industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the oil and gas industry segment will be significant.

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 663.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.06 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Caleffi SpA, ComAp AS, Danfoss AS, Fratelli Pettinaroli SpA, GIACOMINI Spa, Grundfos Holding AS, Herz Armaturen GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., I.V.A.R. SpA, IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc., Jurgen Schlosser Armaturen GmbH, Ningbo Jiangbei Ysincere Commodity and Hardware Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Purmo Group Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMR Enterprises Ltd., Vaillant Group, Zhejiang Hualong Valves Co. Ltd., American Steam Control, and Oventrop GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Electronic TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Self-operate TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Caleffi SpA

10.4 Danfoss AS

10.5 GIACOMINI Spa

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 I.V.A.R. SpA

10.8 IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc.

10.9 Oventrop GmbH and Co. KG

10.10 Purmo Group Plc

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermostatic-radiator-valve-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-663-52-mn-42-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe---technavio-301656016.html

SOURCE Technavio