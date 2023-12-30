These are the largest publicly-traded companies in each US state

With a market cap of more than $3 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the most valuable company in the state of California and all of the United States.

The iPhone maker once again surpassed that $3 trillion mark in early December. Tech titan Microsoft (MSFT), based out of Washington, isn’t too far behind at $2.79 trillion.

Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the biggest publicly traded companies in each state and Washington, D.C., based on market cap and the location of companies' headquarters as of 2023.

Healthcare giants at the top

Healthcare is the dominant sector among the largest companies in the US, including health insurance giants Humana (HUM) in Kentucky at $56.1 billion and UnitedHealth (UNH) out of Minnesota at $485.49 billion.

The Northeast is home to several of those companies, along with other big healthcare names like CVS Health (CVS) based out of Rhode Island and valued at $101.61 billion, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in New Jersey and valued at $376.93 billion, and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) in Massachusetts and valued at $205.91 billion.

Other biotech companies on the list include Indiana's Eli Lilly (LLY), valued at $552.87 billion, and Illinois' AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), valued at $273.09 billion.

Several financial companies are also among the largest in their home states. In New York City, banking giant JP Morgan Chase (JPM) is worth $492.34 billion while billionaire Warren Buffett’s Nebraska-based conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) is valued at a whopping $776.04 billion. Charlotte, North Carolina, a hot spot in the financial services industry, is home to the headquarters of Bank of America (BAC), which is the most lucrative company in the state at $268.12 billion.

The J.P. Morgan logo sign on the entrance of a glass office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York, USA on 23 January 2020. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The tech sector saw significant representation among the largest publicly traded companies with eight standing out as the most valuable in their states including semiconductor giant Micron (MU), based out of Idaho, and Marvell Technology (MRVL), based out of Delaware.

Story continues

Tesla (TSLA), which left California for the more tax-friendly Texas back in 2021, is the Lone Star State’s most valuable company with a value of $804.84 billion.

Retail giants Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) are the biggest in Arkansas and Georgia, respectively. Procter & Gamble (PG), headquartered in Cincinnati, is Ohio’s most valuable company at $343.47 billion.

Aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin (LMT) is Maryland's biggest company while neighboring state Virginia is represented by aircraft maker Boeing (BA).

Philadelphia’s Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is the most valuable company in Pennsylvania at $177.59 billion and footwear giant Nike (NKE) is still the dominant business in the state of Oregon at $165.61 billion.

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering politics and healthcare policy for Yahoo Finance. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells and reach her at adriana@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investing decisions.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance