Thesis Gold announces new discovery at Ranch gold project south of Bonanza-Ridge zone

Motley Fool

Historically, in the first positive year following a loss, the Nasdaq-100 returned between 37% and 64%, or an average of 51% across the four instances in 1991, 2003, 2009, and 2019. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the safest bets on Wall Street and gets praise from analysts and retail investors alike. Microsoft has billions of customers using its legacy software products like the Windows operating system and the Office 365 document suite, but its business is now more diverse than ever.