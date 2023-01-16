U.S. markets closed

Thesis Gold announces new discovery at Ranch gold project south of Bonanza-Ridge zone

·1 min read

Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- Thesis Gold Inc

Thesis Gold CEO Ewan Webster joined Proactive to share news the company has released assay results from holes drilled at the Ranch gold project. Webster said the company has discovered a new zone called the Steve zone. Steve is 3.5km south of the Bonanza-Ridge zone, and 3km south of the Thesis structural corridor. The company says they are planning a follow-up drill program later this year.

https://newsdirect.com/news/thesis-gold-announces-new-discovery-at-ranch-gold-project-south-of-bonanza-ridge-zone-525389228

