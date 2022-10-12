U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Theta Capital organizes 6th Legends4Legends Conference for professional allocators on investment opportunities in blockchain technology and Web3

Theta Capital Management
·2 min read
Theta Capital Management
Theta Capital Management

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends4Legends invites professional allocators such as wealth managers, family offices, pension funds and endowments to discuss and learn about the main developments in blockchain technology and the opportunities it presents to institutional investors.

Legends4Legends has become the premier blockchain event aimed at traditional investors. It boasts a unique lineup of VCs, founders and global thought leaders in Web3.

Theta Capital has invested over $500m in early-stage crypto native VC funds since 2018, putting it in an exceptional position to organize the event and attract the leading blockchain fund managers to speak – the legends of the future.

In the past Theta Capital has organized the event attracting legendary investors such as Bill Ackman, John Paulson and Sir Michael Hintze. This year the event will be fully dedicated to blockchain technology, which underpins Web3, the next iteration of the internet.

“Our aim is to demystify investment topics and have the most interesting and best investors present, while at the same time raising money for charity,” says Marc de Kloe, Co-founder of Alternatives4Children.

This year’s event title: ‘Disrupting the Traditional Business Model: The Next Generation of Businesses will be Protocols - Are you on board the steepest adoption curve the world has ever seen?’

The 6th annual Legends4Legends charity conference will take place in the EYE Film Museum in Amsterdam, on 27th October 2022. Legends4Legends raises money for Alternatives4Children (https://alternatives4children.com/).

The event will take place 9.00 - 18.30 CET with networking drinks at the end of the event.

Registration is possible via the www.legends4legends.org website.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has over 100 years of combined experience investing in alternative strategies. Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

For further information, please visit:

http://www.thetacapital.com/

About Legends4Legends and Alternatives4Children

Legends4Legends is the leading annual alternatives investor conference in Europe with an in-depth focus on the investment topics of our time. Legends4Legends raises money for Alternatives4Children. Alternatives4Children (A4C) is an independent charitable foundation established in 2021 in the Netherlands with the aim to involve professionals from the (Alternative) Financial industry and the conviction that, together, we can make a difference for children in need. Since 2020 we also have a UK registered Chapter and are open to expand in other countries. Our primary focus is on SDG 4: ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. We aim to make a difference for children of all age by supporting small scale projects with high impact potential.

For Further Information please visit:

www.alternatives4children.com

www.legends4legends.org

CONTACT: Contacts: Citigate Dewe Rogerson Christen Thomson, Senior Director christen.thomson@citigatedewerogerson.com


