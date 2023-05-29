Theta Edge Berhad (KLSE:THETA) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Theta Edge Berhad (KLSE:THETA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Theta Edge Berhad's shares before the 2nd of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of June.

The upcoming dividend for Theta Edge Berhad is RM0.015 per share. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Theta Edge Berhad paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Theta Edge Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 38% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Theta Edge Berhad looks like a promising growth company.

We'd also point out that Theta Edge Berhad issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

This is Theta Edge Berhad's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Theta Edge Berhad? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Theta Edge Berhad more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. We've identified 3 warning signs with Theta Edge Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

