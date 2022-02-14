U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

Theta Labs Launches NFT Digital Collectibles to Celebrate the New Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8

·3 min read

Samsung Electronics Offers NFTs to Pre-Order Customers in South Korea Powered by Theta Network

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Theta Network, the leading blockchain for the video and entertainment industry, is offering NFTs digital collectibles to commemorate the launch of Samsung's new flagship device models, the Galaxy S22 and Tablet S8. Customers who have pre-booked and pre-ordered in South Korea will receive their own unique commemorative NFT through their new device after the pre-order period finishes.

Customers can claim their free NFTs by registering on ThetaDrop, Theta Network's NFT marketplace, using the unique code they received through their "Samsung Members" app after verification. During the claim period, each customer will receive an unopened NFT container, and after this period ends, they can be opened to unlock an unique generative art NFT that is created out of random art elements computer generated.

"Our NFT collaboration with Samsung Electronics truly exemplifies global adoption of Theta's blockchain technology and marks an important milestone in the growth of our core blockchain purpose built for the video, media and entertainment industry," says Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs. "These NFTs provide unique customer benefits for pre-ordering Samsung's flagship mobile devices, the first in the industry. We plan to provide ongoing membership benefits and privileges to Galaxy customers who own a Samsung Theta commemorative NFT and look forward to building a long-term community among members."

ThetaDrop, is powered by the Theta protocol and a native blockchain that is significantly different from other NFT platforms as it was purposefully built for media and entertainment. The cost of minting NFTs and gas fees are significantly lower on the Theta Network and transaction times are 100x faster than on Ethereum. More importantly, the Theta protocol is built from the ground up on a proof-of-stake (POS) model and therefore uses a fraction of the electricity and resources making it greener, and environmentally friendlier than other alternatives.

With the launch of the Theta Mainnet 3.0 protocol upgrade last year, Theta's distributed network of more than 100,000 global community-run edge nodes continues to grow quickly. In the future, Theta edge nodes will support decentralized NFT storage enabling users to truly own and take custody of their NFTs, and not depend on any centralized platform. Cross-chain bridges between Theta Network, Ethereum and other blockchains will enable seamless NFT transfer across other Ethereum-based marketplaces.

About Theta Labs, Inc.

Theta Labs pioneered Theta Network, the next generation video and entertainment blockchain, and THETA.tv, a leading decentralized live streaming platform. Theta infrastructure enables existing video platforms to drive incremental revenues and reduce content delivery CDN costs while end-users are rewarded for sharing their bandwidth to relay video on any PC, mobile, Smart TV or IoT device. Most recently, the company launched ThetaDrop NFT marketplace in partnership with the World Poker Tour, Katy Perry, Entain Group (partypoker), Jukin Media and Fuse Media aiming to disrupt the digital collectibles industry.

Theta's enterprise validator and governance council is led by global leaders including Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC and gumi. Theta leverages its user base of millions of viewers on the Theta Network to seed its peer-to-peer video network along with premium content partnerships with Lionsgate, MGM Studios, NASA, and others. Popular video platforms integrated with Theta infrastructure include CONtv Anime, World Poker Tour, Cinedigm, Samsung VR, GameTalkTalk, MovieBloc, Ultra, GFUEL and other OTT media, entertainment, and live streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures. Learn more at www.thetalabs.org.

For any media inquiries to Theta Labs, please contact josh.adams@eakdigital.com

Contact

For all media inquiries regarding this release please contact Josh Adams via josh.adams@eakdigital.com / (+447490570264)

SOURCE: Theta Labs



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688539/Theta-Labs-Launches-NFT-Digital-Collectibles-to-Celebrate-the-New-Samsung-Galaxy-S22-and-Galaxy-Tab-S8

