'They're Going To Gaslight You And Call You Stingy' — Ramsey Show Caller Says Family Found Out He's A Millionaire, Now They All Want Money

Seth, a 37-year-old from New Orleans, shared his transformation from struggling financially to amassing a net worth of nearly $4 million financial transformation on "The Ramsey Show," hosted by Rachel Cruz and George Kamal.

His journey began in 2018 after attending a talk by Dave Ramsey. This success, however, brought unexpected challenges with Seth’s family once his wealth was inadvertently revealed.

During the call, Seth detailed how a casual conversation about not having a mortgage led to revelations of his wealth, igniting “quite a bit of a hum dig around the family.” His relatives' reactions swiftly morphed from surprise to entitlement, expecting Seth to foot bills for dinners and treats. “Oh, it must be nice" and “You got us, you can go, too,” became common refrains, underscoring a shift in familial dynamics driven by his financial status.

The discomfort escalated as Seth said, “everyone asked,” including aunts, uncles and cousins, making him feel as though “you won the lottery.” The situation was further exacerbated when family members asked for money, leveraging guilt and invoking a sense of obligation.

In addressing his family’s reactions, Seth emphasized his primary responsibility is to take care of his wife and kids. He offered to guide them through and recommended books that shaped his journey, signaling a willingness to help but not enable. Despite these efforts, Seth observed a disheartening lack of interest in learning or changing their financial behaviors. Kamal empathized and added, "Entitlement runs far away from work."

The hosts of "The Ramsey Show" acknowledged the challenge Seth faced, pointing out that his story highlighted a broader issue of how financial success can test familial bonds.

“Sadly, it will likely create a divide,” Cruz said, emphasizing the absence of maturity to handle the situation on the family’s part. “If it relies on forced generosity, it’s not a relationship.”

Seth’s narrative revealed the emotional toll of navigating family expectations and entitlement.

“They’re going to gaslight you and call you stingy. ... There’s going to be all kinds of things that come to the surface,” Cruz said, highlighting the psychological manipulation Seth might endure. Unfortunately, he said those comments were similar to the type of stuff he was already hearing from his father.

Seth's story highlights the importance of open communication, but also the need for boundaries, especially when it comes to finances. While there’s a certain school of thought that emphasizes secrecy regarding your net worth, true financial security comes from responsible management, not hiding your success.

There’s a misconception that financial planning is just for the wealthy. Consulting a financial adviser can be immensely beneficial regardless of your income level. Whether you’re just starting and want to ensure you’re on track for retirement, or you’re grappling with newfound wealth like Seth, a professional adviser can help you create a personalized plan that considers your goals and circumstances. They can also guide you on how to navigate conversations about money with family members, helping you establish healthy boundaries and avoid potential conflict.

