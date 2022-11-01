U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,856.10
    -15.88 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,653.20
    -79.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,890.85
    -97.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.39
    +4.53 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.68
    +0.31 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1484
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1100
    -0.6040 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,471.33
    -6.06 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.43
    +0.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

They're not going to ban TikTok (but...)

Devin Coldewey
·6 min read

We've been hearing for years how TikTok hoovers up data globally and presents it to its parent company in China, and potentially thence to the powers that be. But despite renewed calls today from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, the popular app is very unlikely to be outright banned. That doesn't mean it will be allowed to carry on with impunity, though.

Commissioner Carr's opinion appeared in an interview with Axios, during which he stated that he doesn't believe "anything other than a ban" would be sufficient to protect Americans' data from collection by Chinese companies and authorities. (To be clearhis is him expressing his own position, not the FCC's; I asked two others at the agency for comment and have not received any response.)

This isn't the first time Carr has voiced this idea. After BuzzFeed News reported data improprieties implied by leaked internal communications, he wrote in June to Apple and Google calling the app an "unacceptable national security risk" and asking the companies to remove it from their app stores. They didn't, and now it's back to the question of federal action — first pondered by the Trump administration, which despite many actions restricting China's reach in the U.S. never managed to get a lock on TikTok.

The reason for that is pretty simple: it would be political self-sabotage. TikTok is not just a wildly popular app, it's the liferaft to which a generation that abandoned the noble ships Facebook, Instagram, and soon Twitter have clung for years. And the reason why is that American companies haven't come close to replicating TikTok's feat of algorithmic addiction.

TikTok's success in gluing Gen Z to their phones isn't necessarily a good or bad thing — that's a different discussion. Taking as a given its place in the zeitgeist, however, it makes a ban politically risky for multiple reasons.

First, it would be tremendously unpopular. The disaffected-youth vote is supremely important right now, and any President, Senator, or Representative who supports such a ban would be given extreme side-eye by the youth. Already out of touch with technology and the priorities of the younger generation, D.C. would now also be seen as fun police. Whether that would drive voters to the other side or just cause them to not vote, there aren't any good outcomes. Banning TikTok does not secure votes and that is fatal before you even start thinking about how to do it. (Not to mention it kind of looks like the government intervening to give flailing U.S. social media companies a boost.)

Second, there isn't a clear path to a ban. The FCC can't do it (no jurisdiction). Despite the supposed national security threat, the Pentagon can't do it (ditto). The feds can't force Apple and Google to do it (First Amendment). Congress won't do it (see above). An executive order won't do it (too broad). No judge will do it (no plausible case). All paths to bans are impractical for one reason or another.

Third, any effective ban would be a messy, drawn-out, contested thing with no guarantee of success. Imagine that somehow the government forced Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their stores and remotely wipe or disable it on phones. No one likes that look — the companies look too weak and too strong, letting the feds push them around and then showing off their power to reach out and touch "your" device. An IP-based ban would be easily circumvented but also set another unpleasant censorship precedent that ironically would make the U.S. look a lot more like China. And even should either or both of these be attempted, they'd be opposed in court by not just ByteDance but companies from around the world that don't want the same thing to happen to them if they get a hit and the government doesn't like it.

For those reasons and more, an outright ban by law, decision or act of god is a very unlikely thing. But don't worry: there are other tools in the toolbox.

If you can't beat 'em, bother 'em

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

The government may not be able to kick TikTok out of the country, but that doesn't mean they have to be nice about letting them stay. In fact, it's probable that they'll do their best to make it downright unpleasant.

The company and service exists in something of a loophole, regulator-wise, like most social media companies. The addition of Chinese ownership is both a complicator and an opportunity.

It's more complicated because the U.S. can't directly affect ByteDance's policies. On the other hand, as a "foreign adversary," China's ascendancy over private industry is a legitimate national security concern and policy can be shaped around that. This involves various more independent agencies that are free to set rules within their remits — the FCC can't, in this case, make a case. But what about the Commerce Department? Homeland Security? The FTC? For that matter, what about states like California?

Rule-making agencies have a free hand — and like tacit Congressional backing — to extend their own fiefdoms to the edges of TikTok, with national security acting as a catch-all reason. If Commerce adds "connected software applications" to supply chain security rules as it has proposed, suddenly the data coming and going through the app is arguably under its protection. (This would all be shown in various definitions and filings at the time of the rulemaking.)

What if TikTok's source code, user data, and other important resources were subject to regular audits to make sure they complied with cross-border data supply chain rules? Well, it's a pain in the neck for ByteDance because it needs to scour its code base to make sure it isn't giving too much away. Having to prove that it handles data the way it says it does, to the satisfaction of U.S. authorities given free reign to be picky — not pleasant at all. And that's just from a relatively quick rule change — imagine the FTC getting new authority to audit algorithmic recommendations!

More importantly, it gives the U.S. government a chain to yank should ByteDance not comply. It's one thing to say we think this company is mishandling U.S. citizens' data and we're going to ban it. It's quite another to say an investigation by auditors found that ByteDance misrepresented its data handling techniques, and if they are not fixed in 90 days they will be in violation of law and removed from app stores.

Neither Apple nor Google wants to remove TikTok from their store, but again, it's one thing to say the feds asked us and another to say we must comply with the law, it's out of our hands.

If TikTok has proven itself to be impervious to action by the highest levels of government, but that just means that the job gets passed to a small army of bureaucrats who'd love to be the ones who hogtied this particular greased pig. That's not a rodeo any company wants to find themselves a part of — American, Chinese, or otherwise.

Recommended Stories

  • Trash-trapping wheel a green first for Latin America

    STORY: This is trash-trapping wheel is the first of its kind in Latin America'Wanda' is powered completely by renewable energyIt was created by an environmental groupto collect the vast amounts of garbageproduced in Panama City each year Sandy Watemberg, Executive Director of Marea Verde:“Wanda operates with a waterwheel that provides energy through the movement of the river and in case there is not enough flow, then it has a system of solar panels that provide alternative energy. This energy will move a first conveyor belt, which will collect all the floating waste that arrives at Wanda and in this conveyor belt we will be able to make a selection process to separate what can be recycled from what cannot. In this way we will be able to take advantage of materials that can be recycled.” The Juan Diaz river, where Wanda operates, is one of the most polluted in the countryTons of trash often flow through the river into the sea each year

  • 'Burn in hell': Survivors, parents confront gunman during Nikolas Cruz sentencing hearing

    Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life, not death. Victims' families are addressing the court, sharing how his actions effected them.

  • Security Service of Ukraine conducts searches at property of leaders of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Kirovohrad Oblast

    The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) officers have conducted searches among the leadership and representatives of the Kirovohrad Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, seizing anti-Ukrainian literature from them.

  • The world’s top stock strategist called markets’ unexpected October rally—what he sees coming next isn’t as pretty

    Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson has seen a song of “ice” and “fire” in markets for over a year now, and he says winter is still coming.

  • A man pretended to be a student at Stanford. He got away with it for nearly a year

    An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dorms for nearly 10 months, according to school officials.

  • Workers filmed fleeing major iPhone factory in China

    Dramatic footage of workers purportedly fleeing one of the largest iPhone assembly factories in China due to a COVID-19 outbreak emerged online over the weekend. Among the widely shared videos is a clip uploaded by BBC correspondent Stephen McDonell apparently showing employees climbing over fences of a facility owned by Foxconn, a major manufacturer for Apple, in the city of Zhengzhou. Workers have broken out of #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden just accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a new windfall tax. Will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Why did inflation surge to a 40-year high? Here are 4 causes of the worst monetary-policy mistake in years.

    Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock (Finally) Gained Ground Tuesday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) finally reversed their ongoing slump Tuesday morning, climbing as much as 4.6%. The social media titan finally got some (potentially) good news, as government regulators consider banning one of company's strongest competitors. A commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, said in an interview with Axios that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should ban short-form video platform TikTok.

  • Russian journalists defy Putin to report on casualties in Ukraine

    Two Siberian journalists reporting on the war in Ukraine say they won't be muzzled. 'This is what we are supposed to do.'

  • U.S. memory chip maker Micron ships latest DRAM chip to smartphone partners

    The latest DRAM chip was made using Micron’s most cutting-edge manufacturing technology, referred to as 1-beta. The company ships its LPDDR5X DRAM chip manufactured with its 1-alpha technology in volume currently, and said the new 1-beta chip has 15% better power efficiency over the older version as well as a 35% improvement on the number of bits stored per area. DRAM chips are memory chips that lose the memory when the power is off, while NAND chips store memory regardless of power.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • Breaking China’s Grip on Rare-Earths Markets a ‘Pipe Dream,’ Australia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s resources minister said it was a “pipe dream” that Western countries could soon end their reliance on China for rare earths and critical minerals -- vital for the defense, aerospace and automotive industries -- due to the Asian powerhouse’s existing grip on global markets. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid Senator Schumer's confidence in passing legislation

    Yahoo Finance Live puts cannabis stocks under a microscope as congressional leaders voice their confidence in passing new marijuana legislation.

  • 40% of households will pay no federal income tax this year. Why that’s good news.

    In 2021, nearly 56% of households or 99 million households paid no federal income tax, down from 60% or 100 million households in 2020, the nonpartisan think tank’s said in the report. Massive job losses in the pandemic’s early stages sent millions of people to unemployment lines and temporary rules exempted much of 2020 jobless benefits from income taxes, Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at Tax Policy Center, said. The approximate 40% of households projected to pay no federal income tax is back to pre-pandemic levels, and is even slightly smaller than the 42% to 43% range during recent pre-pandemic years, Gleckman noted.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

    Apple has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.29, up 4% from the same period last year. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 2% from last year to an all-time high of $90.15 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $88.9 billion.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification

    Big changes are coming to Twitter Blue.

  • China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

    This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to a fleet of a few hundred Chinese squid-fishing boats not far from Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Its mission: inspect the vessels for any signs of illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing.

  • Elon Musk Casts Doubt on Pelosi Attack

    The billionaire, now in charge of Twitter, shares unverified report on an attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband.