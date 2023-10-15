THG targets US float for Myprotein nutrition business

thg

THG, the former British tech champion, is considering plans to list its Myprotein nutrition arm in the US.

The company is understood to be eyeing the move as activist investors push for chief executive Matt Moulding to spin off the division.

Earlier this year, Kelso Group increased its stake in THG to 8m shares and has publicly recommended that Myprotein, which specialises in bars and drinks for gym-goers, be separated.

Any move to list the division will not take place imminently as market volatility continues to halt IPO activity.

However, ambitions to take THG’s nutrition division public will raise eyebrows given the company’s well-documented difficulties since it was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2020.

The company, based in Manchester, also owns beauty brands Lookfantastic and GlossyBox.

THG’s share price has plummeted more than 90pc since its IPO, and Mr Moulding said the listing was a “mistake” that “just sucked from start to finish”.

The company’s valuation has sunk from around £6.5bn in September 2020 to around £850m currently.

THG had previously touted an IPO for its THGBeauty brands, although it is understood from sources close to the business that nutrition is now the most likely candidate.

In 2021, the company said a “separate listing for THG Beauty will position the business very well to focus investment in its key growth areas, including own-brand portfolio expansion.”

Revenues across nutrition rose to £675m last year, up from £659m in 2021. Across the entire THG business, formerly known as the Hut Group, turnover hit £2.2bn.

Any move to the US will also spark fresh questions about London’s ability to retain publicly listed businesses.

Mr Moulding’s complaints surrounding the Square Mile have coincided with a string of high-profile companies ditching London for New York.

Cambridge-chip designer Arm is the most notable loss to London, which spurned ministerial advances to complete a $68bn listing in the US last month.

There has been growing speculation regarding THG’s listed future over the past year, particularly after the company held talks with private equity giant Apollo over a possible takeover.

The discussions came to an end in May after THG said Apollo undervalued the business.

THG declined to comment.

