Thiel’s Founders Fund Hires Pantera’s Former Co-CIO Joey Krug

(Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund has hired Joey Krug, the former co-chief investment officer of crypto venture firm Pantera Capital, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Krug’s mandate at Founders Fund couldn’t immediately be learned.

Krug who co-founded Eco, a fintech startup, joined Pantera as a partner in 2017. An executive committee comprising Pantera Chief Executive Officer Dan Morehead, partner Paul Veradittakit and President Jasper Lewitton took over Krug’s responsibilities, Bloomberg News has reported.

A Founders Fund representative declined to comment. Krug didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Krug was among 2016 Thiel Fellows, a program which provided him with funding to develop Augur, described at the time as the world’s first decentralized prediction market platform. Founders Fund strengthened its relationship with Krug in 2021 when the firm invested in Eco.

