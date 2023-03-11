U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +0.44 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,697.42
    +609.96 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Thiel’s Founders Fund Withdrew Millions From Silicon Valley Bank

Lizette Chapman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund had no money with Silicon Valley Bank as of Thursday morning as the bank descended into chaos, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Founders Fund withdrew millions from SVB, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. It joined other venture funds that took dramatic steps to limit exposure to the now-failed financial institution. Founders Fund also advised its portfolio companies that there was no downside to moving their money away from SVB, even if the risk was low.

Founders Fund acted in other ways to move its business away from SVB. On Thursday, as the bank was beginning to unravel, the firm started what’s known as a capital call. That’s a run-of-the-mill activity in the venture capital world, in which a VC firm asks its investors, or limited partners, to send it money in order to make investments in startups — the core function of most VC firms. It began by asking those backers to transfer the funds to accounts at SVB, as it has done for years, the person said.

But the firm learned that its limited partners were encountering issues using SVB services as they tried to transfer the funds — they weren’t immediately going through as expected, the person said.

Quickly, Founders Fund asked its investors to transfer the money to other banks instead. The fund acted to ensure that startup funding deals that were slated to close in the coming days were not delayed, the person said.

Today, Founders Fund has no exposure to SVB. The person did not say if the firm’s cash withdrawals happened on Thursday, as the startup world was panicking about SVB’s financial position, or earlier.

Founders Fund went further than many other venture firms, which kept some money with Silicon Valley Bank in order to maintain a relationship with the institution. This week, as panic turned into a bank run, some venture firms suggested that the tech industry had a moral imperative not to abandon SVB.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • Silicon Valley Bank Panic Crashes 10 Bank Stocks — Is Yours OK?

    The halt of trading shares of Silicon Valley Bank is setting off a cascade of selling throughout the financial sector.

  • Why Charles Schwab Is Taking a Beating Along With Bank Stocks

    On Thursday, bank stocks got hammered, and so did shares of brokerage firm Charles Schwab, which dropped 13%. On Friday the pain continued, with Schwab suffering another 6% decline by midday. No doubt many investors are scratching their heads as to why Schwab would fall in line with bank stocks.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • Silicon Valley Bank shoots self in foot

    It will go down in the history books about Silicon Valley: the time that its most prominent bank, a bank founded nearly 40 years earlier, inflicted such grievous injury on itself that it it had to be abruptly shut down by the FDIC. If you’re just catching up, here’s what happened: Silicon Valley Bank lost $1.8 billion in the sale of U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that it had invested in, owing to rising interest rates. It owned bonds, for example, that are no longer attractive compared with more newly issued bonds, and took a financial hit on these.

  • SVB’s Balance-Sheet Time Bomb Was ‘Sitting in Plain Sight,’ Short Seller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The problems that triggered SVB Financial Group Inc.’s death spiral were hiding in plain sight in the firm’s earnings reports.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Mon

  • SVB collapse highlights $620 billion hole lurking in banks’ balance sheets

    The spike in interest rates has been devastating for the value of their securities portfolios, meaning many carry around billions in unrealized losses that could pose a problem if funding dries up.

  • Time to Hunker Down as SVB Financial Exposes a Growing Number of Naked Swimmers

    SVB Financial Group plunged 60% during the trading day and is down big again Friday. SIVB is the parent of Silicon Valley Bank which is a key part of the venture capital and startup ecosystem in the San Francisco area. SVB also announced a huge, planned capital raise to bolster its liquidity.

  • SVB Financial CEO Greg Becker Sold $3.6 Million in Stock Nearly Two Weeks Ago

    President and CEO Greg Becker sold $3.6 million of shares through a trading plan in late February. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Bank of America (BAC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Cathie Wood Makes a Big Prediction on the Future of Banks

    The crisis at two California banks sparked a CNBC discussion on cryptocurrency and technology in banking trends.

  • Bond Yields Plunge Most Since 2008 as Traders Rethink Fed Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Government-bond yields fell the most since since 2008 after a US bank failure spurred traders to reassess the outlook for additional Federal Reserve rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • What To Do As S&P 500 Breaks Final Support; Watch JPMorgan, These Bank Stocks

    The S&P 500 and other indexes broke decisively below key levels this week. Here's what to do. Watch JPMorgan with bank stocks still in focus.

  • First Republic, Western Alliance calm contagion worries from SVB meltdown

    The disclosures come after banking regulators shut California-based SVB after a failed share sale that triggered worries of a liquidity crisis, hammered bank stocks and rippled through global markets. Western Alliance reported total deposits of $61.5 billion and warned of a moderate decline from these levels by the end of the quarter due to seasonal and monthly activity, but affirmed its full-year deposit growth forecast of 13% to 17%. Its investment portfolio is less than 15% of total bank assets and only less than 2% of total bank assets is categorized as available for sale.

  • SVB Collapse Stops Big Fed Rate Hike Bets In Their Tracks, Hammers U.S. Stocks

    Another hot jobs report should have consolidated bets on a 50 basis point Fed rate hike. Then came the SVB collapse.

  • Meta Plans New Layoffs That Could Match Last Year’s in Scope

    Meta Platforms is planning additional job cuts in multiple rounds over the coming months that in total would be roughly the same magnitude as the 13% reduction in its workforce last year.

  • Why Silicon Valley Bank's crisis is rattling America's biggest banks

    The struggles of SVB Financial are spooking investors across the banking world, highlighting the new risks posed by rising interest rates.