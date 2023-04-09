Thieves are hacking into cars through their headlights, experts warn

ferrari car

Thieves are breaking into cars through their headlights using a device that costs just £2,000, motorists have been warned.

Automotive security experts Ian Tabor and Ken Tindell said that hackers are ripping off bumpers and headlights to gain access to wiring, allowing them to plug in widely available electronics used to hack cars’ internal computer networks.

Once connected, the devices automatically disable engine immobilisers and can be used to open windows or even activate door locks, the experts said.

Such hacking devices can be bought online for prices ranging between three and four figures, according to Mr Tabor and Mr Tindell.

Illicit vendors selling these devices claim they give instant access to high-value cars including Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, Lamborghinis and more.

The Telegraph has been shown websites in European countries that offer the devices for sale.

Mr Tabor made a test purchase of a device similar to one he believes was used to steal his Toyota RAV4 last year and reverse-engineered it.

He said the process took around 30 seconds from start to finish, adding: “Plug the thing in. The engine starts making whirring noises as it disarms the immobiliser.

"Press another button, the doors unlock, and then the thieves can get in and go."

The car expert said the hacking device was designed to be plugged into a socket typically concealed underneath a car’s headlights or bumpers.

From there the device accesses the vehicle’s CAN bus, an internal computer network used to control its sensors and systems.

A Toyota spokesman said: “While it is, unfortunately, very difficult for any auto manufacturer to completely eliminate the risk from people and organisations acting with criminal intent, we regularly collaborate and share information with insurance associations and police authorities throughout the world to help reduce this risk.”