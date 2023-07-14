Thieves unsuccessful in removing 1,800 pounds of stolen copper from shuttered ATI plant in Gilpin

Jul. 14—Police are investigating two separate incidents of theft and trespassing at the shuttered ATI plant in Gilpin.

Southern Armstrong Regional Police Lt. John Arce said Thursday that police were notified by ATI security around 9:45 p.m. Sunday of three people entering the locked Bagdad plant.

According to police, the three trespassers, all with slim builds and wearing backpacks, remained inside the plant for four hours, later leaving the building with 1,800 pounds of stolen copper.

"We're not sure how they got in, but you could shimmy right underneath the gate," Arce said. He said there was no cut fencing or signs of entry.

The plant is surrounded by fencing and locked gates, but several areas of the fencing are compromised and some sections of the fence don't reach the ground.

There are roving ATI security patrols and a few surveillance cameras, police said.

Police said video surveillance footage provided by ATI security showed the trespassers loading copper onto rolls and stacking them on a cart.

The cart was left inside the locked area near a plant door.

The copper has no identifying markers, such as an ATI logo, police said.

Two mounted surveillance cameras were maneuvered to point to the ground, obstructing a clear view, police said.

"We were able to lift fingerprints off of the cameras," Arce said.

ATI security reported to police that motion was detected around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday near Silicon Drive.

"We suspect the suspects were going to cut the locks on the gate and bring in a truck to load the stolen copper," Arce said.

Police estimated the copper's street value to be around $1,000.

Officers from Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, Leechburg and Kiski Township arrived on the scene, and Arce said he saw several silhouettes of people walking.

Police then heard noise coming from the nearby woods and conducted an almost two-hour search in the woods assisted by a police dog.

"The canine tracked the human scent up to Route 66 but then lost the scent," Arce said.

ATI security retrieved the copper from the cart.

"We take the protection of our facilities very seriously and appreciate the support of our local police forces in addressing this situation," said Natalie Gillespie, an ATI spokesperson.

Gillespie declined to comment on security operations.

The idled ATI plant has been permanently closed since 2016. Gillespie said there are no current plans for the site.

"We continue to weigh our options," she said.

The plant was burglarized in February 2021 when three men stole $30,000 in copper.

Arce said scrap metal theft is common. Thieves often take the stolen materials to scrap dealers.

"They don't do anything but check an ID. They take it," Arce said.

Southern Armstrong Regional Chief Chris Fabec said the fingerprints will be sent to a crime lab for analysis.

"We've increased patrols in the area, along with increased patrols from ATI plant protection," Fabec said.

Police are advising residents along Banfield Road and the vicinity to report any suspicious activity, people or vehicles to Southern Armstrong Regional police at 724-845-7979.

