The thin client market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028

This report covers key applications, namely, ITS, Education, BFSI, Industrial, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and Transportation. The mobile segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Low lifecycle and operational costs to fuel demand for thin mobile clients.A thin mobile client is a laptop-like device that helps users to access a virtual desktop wherever they are located as long as they have an Internet or network connection.



Mobile thin clients are flexible enough to deliver a secure user experience whether users are working from a corporate office or on the go. They exhibit low lifecycle and operational costs because they are energy-efficient and not overloaded with unnecessary features or functions.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate in the thin client market.



China is estimated to hold the largest share in the thin client market, followed by Japan in the Asia Pacific.IoT has penetrated various verticals in the Asia Pacific, such as defense, automotive, aviation, manufacturing, healthcare, and food & beverage.



IoT and 5G are among the major drivers for the growth of the thin client market.IoT and 5G integration in different sectors will help enterprises worldwide deploy, manage, and scale their businesses from a unified platform and remote locations.



Since thin client solutions work on enterprise servers, the industries will move towards virtual infrastructure.



The key players operating in the thin client market include HP (US), Dell Technologies (US), Centerm (China), IGEL (Germany), and Fujitsu (Japan), NComputing (US), Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Acer (Taiwan), Intel (US), 10ZiG (US), Siemens (Germany), Chip PC (Israel), Clearcube Technology (UK), VXL Technology (UK), Stratodesk Corp (US), OnLogic (US), Clientron Corp. (Taiwan), Arista Corporation (US), Thinvent (India), Seal Technologies (India), Atrust (Taiwan) and Praim (Italy). The thin client market has been segmented into form factor, application, and region.



This research report categorizes the thin client market on the basis of form factor, applications, and region.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the thin client market and forecasts the same till 2028.



Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the thin client ecosystem.



1. This report segments the thin client market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

4. The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

5. Patent analysis, trade data, and technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.

