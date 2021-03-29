U.S. markets open in 7 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,932.25
    -32.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,768.00
    -186.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,817.75
    -149.00 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.40
    -34.10 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.54
    -1.43 (-2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.60
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    -0.95 (-4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4610
    -0.1690 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,171.90
    -1,166.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.46
    +54.66 (+5.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,377.16
    +200.46 (+0.69%)
     

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Approved Prospectus

Thin Film Electronics ASA
·2 min read
Oslo, 29 March 2021

Reference is made to the notices issued by Thin Film Electronics ASA on 2 and 19 March 2021, regarding a private placement of shares in the company.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has approved a listing prospectus dated 26 March 2021 for the listing of 68,922,869 new shares on Oslo Børs. The delivery of shares allocated in the Private Placement was settled with existing, unencumbered and already listed shares in the Company, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between the Managers (SEB and SpareBank 1 Markets), a certain existing shareholder and the Company. The Managers will settle the share loan with the new shares issued by the Company, the listing of which will be subject to the publication of a listing prospectus. As a result of the approved prospectus, the new shares will be listed on Oslo Børs on 29 March 2021.

The prospectus also covers the listing of up to 679,182,172 shares that may be issued upon exercises of issued and outstanding Warrants B and Warrants C in the Company.

The Prospectus is attached hereto and is available at https://thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/share-information/prospectus/ . Printed copies of the Prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the offices of the Company's law firm Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS.

Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS is acting as legal advisor to the company.

For further information, please refer to the prospectus.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@thinfilmsystems.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - CEO
E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • China Evergrande to raise $2 billion in pre-IPO for property, car marketplace unit

    China Evergrande Group on Monday said it will sell 10% of its online real estate and automobile marketplace, Fangchebao (FCB), to 17 investors for HK$16.35 billion ($2.10 billion), in a fundraising ahead of the unit's initial public offering (IPO). FCB, with a pre-financing valuation of over 150 billion yuan ($22.92 billion), could list on the Nasdaq or other suitable stock exchange, Evergrande said in a bourse filing. The firm listed Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd in December, raising $1.8 billion.

  • A break for borrowers? Spiking mortgage rates may be stalling, experts say

    A survey shows rates are higher for a sixth week, but they might already be pausing.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Return to Neglected Canadian Stocks as Economy Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy picks up speed, investors are dusting off the Canada playbook.Covid-19 vaccinations are gaining momentum and fiscal support is helping the growth outlook, lifting bond yields. That’s a winning set of conditions for the nation’s value-oriented and cyclical stock market, which is outrunning its U.S. counterpart in 2021 after years of lagging performance.“Canada has what you want” in the current landscape, said Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments, a unit of Toronto-based AGF Management Ltd., which has C$39.8 billion ($31.6 billion) in assets under management.The S&P/TSX Composite Index has trailed the S&P 500 nine of the past 10 calendar years but is beating the U.S. benchmark in 2021 with a 7.6% gain. That’s largely because of banks, which are producing a gusher of profits, and energy and industrial companies that are riding economic tailwinds.Global investors have overlooked Canada for years in favor of countries with greater choice in high-growth technology stocks, primarily the U.S., but valuations and earnings momentum have become attractive, Archibald said.Canadian equity exposure is also increasing, according to Bank of Nova Scotia analysts. They say the valuation gap with U.S. stocks is still “extremely wide,” with the TSX at a 23% discount on a forward price-to-earnings basis.“We have started to notice some flows into Canadian-branded equity funds funds/ETFs this year,” strategist Hugo Ste-Marie wrote in a note to clients. “The bleeding of the past few years could be over if the macro landscape improves as we expect.”Canadian exchange-traded funds have taken in more than $9 billion in less than three months this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. That’s well ahead of last year’s pace, which saw a total of $22.2 billion of flows, or about $1.9 billion a month, and 2019 at about $17.5 billion.‘Re-Rating’ Market“The reflationary environment of robust global growth prospects and unrelenting monetary policy support are likely to embolden sentiment towards the previously-battered value space and prompt a re-rating in the S&P/TSX,” Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager at Montreal-based Fiera Capital Corp., said via email.Bangsund, whose firm manages about C$180 billion, predicts Toronto’s index will beat the S&P 500 this year. Financials are nearly one-third of the benchmark; rising rates and an improving economy help insurers such as Manulife Financial Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc. as well as banks, which see wider lending margins and reduced loan losses.The first decade of this century was better for emerging markets such as Brazil and commodities-driven developed countries including Canada. “It might well be that the next decade lines up well for non-U.S. markets,” Craig Basinger, chief investment officer of Richardson Wealth, said in an interview.On the other hand, hiccups in the effort to reopen economies could lower growth and inflation expectations, hindering Canada’s bull case.“To be clear, we are not suggesting investors should ‘buy Canada’ at the expense of U.S. stock exposures,” but the group is worth a closer look, Archibald said in a note.“If a sustained cyclical rally moves out of the realm of possibility and becomes a reality, Canadian stocks might, at long last, be something to finally gloat about.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades on Friday, part of an extraordinary spree of selling that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.The Wall Street bank sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Wall Street is now collectively speculating on the identity of the mysterious seller or sellers. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned.Price SwingsIn block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.Friday’s selloff dragged companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S., with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with the search for the mysterious seller in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Falls as Suez Ship Partially Refloated, Market Weighs Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated as salvage teams partially refloated the giant vessel that has been blocking the Suez Canal, and traders weighed the impact of renewed lockdowns on global demand before an OPEC+ policy meeting.West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 2.5%, while Brent fell. Crude has been hit by rising volatility in recent sessions, with WTI swinging between gains and losses last week. The Ever Given is now being secured, according to maritime services provider Inchcape, although it isn’t clear when the canal will reopen.Traders were also tracking the advent on Monday of a significant new contract, with Abu Dhabi kicking off futures for its oil in a bid to establish a new regional benchmark. The move represents a bold challenge to the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Oil is still set to close out a fourth consecutive quarterly gain this week, aided by sustained supply curbs imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, and optimism that global demand will expand as coronavirus vaccines get rolled out. But a run of three weekly losses for WTI has put a dent in crude’s performance, driving speculation that OPEC+ will again refrain from easing curbs when ministers meet on April 1.“With the Suez and OPEC+ uncertainties on top of a foggy demand picture, we may see big mood swings and high intraday volatility,” said Vandana Hari, founder of energy consultancy Vanda Insights. “I don’t see how OPEC+ or the Saudis could risk putting more oil into the market after the downward pressure on crude of the past fortnight.”The crisis in the Suez Canal has caused a vast backlog of ships on either side of the vital waterway, and spurred some vessels to avoid the congestion by taking the longer, much costlier route around Africa. Rates for tankers had increased, boosting the cost of shipping crude around the world.Despite progress with vaccines, the Covid-19 pandemic remains a challenge. Global cases rose for a fifth week, with several European nations facing a resurgence. Brisbane, Australia’s third most-populous city, will enter a three-day lockdown, while India’s Maharashtra -- which encompasses Mumbai -- asked authorities to prepare for another shutdown if a rebound isn’t quelled. Also in Asia, the Philippine capital is also back under strict curbs.At the last OPEC+ gathering, the alliance surprised investors by sticking with curbs despite expectations the taps would be loosened. This time around, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is among banks forecasting no change for production in May. Citigroup Inc. has said the restrictions may even be tightened.Brent’s prompt timespread was 14 cents in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices above those further out -- it’s down from 67 cents at the start of March.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nomura Warns of ‘Significant’ Loss From Unnamed U.S. Client

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. said it may have incurred a “significant” loss arising from transactions with a U.S. client, sending its stock tumbling the most in more than nine years.The estimated amount of the claim against the client is about $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26, the Japanese brokerage said in a statement on Monday. It didn’t name the customer.Nomura is evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on the group’s results. The Tokyo-based firm also canceled plans to sell dollar-denominated bonds.While the Nikkei newspaper reported that the losses arose at its U.S. prime brokerage, it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were tied to the massive margin call that roiled U.S. markets on Friday. Archegos Capital Management, the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang, was forced by its banks to sell more than $20 billion worth of shares after some positions moved against him, Bloomberg reported.Shares of Nomura fell as much as 15% on Monday morning in Tokyo, the biggest intraday decline since November 2011. The stock has climbed 29% in the past 12 months.The potential loss would blemish a bumper year for Japan’s biggest securities firm, which has benefited from a boom in trading and investment banking during the pandemic. Nomura’s profit jumped to the highest in 19 years in the nine months ended December.Nomura said the estimate of the claim against the client may change depending on unwinding of the transactions and market price fluctuations. It will continue to take steps to address the issue and make a further disclosure once the impact of the potential loss has been determined.(Updates with Nikkei report in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iron Ore Set to Drive Australia’s Resources Earnings to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is set to drive Australia’s resources earnings to an all-time high this financial year, led by number one export iron ore, while rapid growth in the production of battery minerals will see them challenge coal in importance in coming years.A strong bounce back from the pandemic, especially in China, is forecast to lift Australia’s resources and energy exports to A$296 billion ($225 billion) in the year ending June 30, according to a quarterly report from the government.Iron ore giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. are enjoying an earnings bonanza after prices surged on the back of strong demand from Chinese steelmakers and supply disruptions in number two producer Brazil. The strength in iron ore, and other key exports such as liquefied natural gas and copper, has helped to insulate the Australian economy from Covid-19, with gross domestic product strengthening by more than 3% in the final two quarters of 2020.“The outlook for Australia’s resources and energy exports has strengthened since our last report, supported by the global economic recovery and associated government stimulus measures,” the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, said in a media release. Production constraints elsewhere in the world had seen prices for many commodities gain momentum in the early part of 2021, the department said.Price gains are likely to moderate, leading to a modest decline in resources earnings in fiscal 2022, although growth in demand for the materials vital to the clean energy transition is seen buoying the industry out to 2026 and beyond. Lithium exports are set to jump more than five-fold over the period which, along with strong copper and nickel output gains, will put the value of those three metals combined at A$28 billion, just short of Australia’s third-largest export earner in that year, metallurgical coal.China’s import ban on some Australian commodities poses a downside risk to the forecasts, the report said, even though coal and copper producers had successfully diverted sales to other markets. “At present, a high degree of uncertainty exists around the extent to which China’s informal import restrictions will persist through the outlook period,” the report said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 6th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates were on the rise once more last week. The upward trend in rates and home prices is beginning to take effect on refinancing and demand.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Finishes Lower for First Week in Three

    Helping to provide some support for gold, was a dip in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield from its intraday high.

  • If you haven't gotten the third stimulus check yet, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus money, according to House Democrats.

  • Pain Points Sharpen for U.K. Pound as BlueBay Sees Drop to $1.30

    (Bloomberg) -- The risks to the pound’s 2021 recovery may be becoming too numerous to bear as Britain’s currency looks poised to end a five-month winning streak.Everything from waning euphoria over the nation’s vaccine rollout program to renewed worries about the state of the post-Brexit economy and a squeeze on public finances are taking the wind out of a rally that’s made sterling the biggest gainer this year among the G-10 currencies after the Canadian dollar. It’s slipped about 1% in March so far, on track to interrupt an advance since September that drove it to its strongest level in almost three years.“Too much optimism may be in the price,” said London-based Mark Dowding, who this month reopened bets against the pound at BlueBay Asset Management LLP, where he oversees $70 billion. “The lockdown in the U.K. remains more restrictive than elsewhere,” putting the shackles on growth.The pessimism underscores the mounting difficulties faced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Questions over Britain’s future following its break last year from the European Union are taking center stage again, even during one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 inoculation campaigns. Trade data showed EU shipments collapsed in January. The budget deficit is set to hit about 15% of GDP this fiscal year, the highest since the Second World War.For Dowding, that means sterling may retreat more than 5% to $1.30 in the next three months, a level last seen in November -- when markets were being rattled by doubts over whether a Brexit deal could be reached. The chances of the currency touching that level by year-end are almost 50%, according to Bloomberg probability calculations based on a combination of options and forecasts. Sterling closed on Friday at $1.3770.Some of the shine is already starting to fade. Data from the Chicago-based Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington show investors have started to trim bullish bets on the pound. After their long positions hit a one-year high earlier in March, leveraged funds scaled back their wagers for a third-straight week. Even with a Brexit deal and an agreement on financial regulation out of the way, the U.K.’s departure from the EU has ushered in a fresh series of risks, including tension on the Irish border and a possible referendum on Scottish independence.Brexit will bring “a slowdown in potential growth, so from a longer-term perspective we would expect sterling to resume its downward trend,” said Seema Shah, the chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London who sees the pound retreating to $1.30 as early as the third quarter. “Once this vaccine rollout is done and other countries have caught up, and the U.K. no longer looks like a shining light, we’re back to where we were.”Some 47% of the U.K. population had received at least one dose of vaccine as of March 25, compared with 41% in the U.S. and just 14% in Germany, according to data collected by Bloomberg News and Johns Hopkins University.That success has helped stoke optimism the country’s early reopening and a services-led recovery could put it ahead of its peers. The median forecast of analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg is for the pound to end June at $1.39, compared with $1.35 in early January.“Negative sentiment toward the pound is gone,” said John Roe, the London-based head of multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, which turned neutral on the pound-dollar after closing its short positions on Feb. 25. “The U.K. is much less prone to a Covid-related relapse.”Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said last week there could be a “rip roaring” recovery even if consumers spend only a small proportion of savings accumulated during lockdown. Consumers did return to online and in-store shopping in February after a slump at the beginning of the year, official figures published Friday showed. Still, the rebound was modest.Phil Rush, at research firm Heteronomics, a Malvern, England-based financial research firm, isn’t convinced about a strong, consumer-led recovery. He says savings have been accumulated by households least likely to spend them, and there’s no sign of any likely spending splurge.”The longer-term picture is far less positive” for the pound, said Antony Foster, head of G-10 spot trading at Nomura International Plc in London. “We all know the public finances are in dire straits. There are a lot of little bad things in the background that individually have the potential to be pretty systemic. Add them all together and it’s just not a great picture.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Traders Are ‘Glued to Their Screens’ and Set for Volatile Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Global traders are bracing for what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated opens for U.S. equities in months following an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades Friday that rattled investors worldwide.Archegos Capital Management LLC -- the family office of Bill Hwang -- was behind the sales, dumping shares of Chinese tech giants and U.S. media conglomerates, according to two people directly familiar with the trades. While some of the stocks targeted in the block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley rebounded at the end of Friday’s session, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. didn’t. They posted their biggest daily losses ever.Morgan Stanley traded about $13 billion including Farfetch Ltd., Discovery, Baidu Inc., and GSX Techedu Inc., while Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc. and IQiyi Inc., according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg.Morgan Stanley was shopping a large block of ViacomCBS shares on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter. About 45 million shares were offered on behalf of an undisclosed holder, the person said.Sharif Farha, a Dubai-based portfolio manager at Safehouse Global Consumer Fund, said ViacomCBS and Discovery may actually recover on Monday and noted that the market’s fundamentals remain intact.“The correction was not structural,” he said.Farha expects benign price action to start the day, but anticipation for Monday’s open remains high.“Traders everywhere know the story and will be glued to their screens,” he said.June contracts on the S&P 500 fell 0.5% at 8:59 p.m. in New York Sunday, leaving most of Friday’s 1.7% gain intact. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.6%.Huge RalliesThe possibility of additional block trades still looms over the market, while the traditional end-of-quarter volatility may contribute to sharper swings on high-flying stocks. ViacomCBS and Discovery have rallied this year.“What most people appear to have missed is that both of these companies have seen their share prices almost quadruple since October last year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note on Sunday, referring to ViacomCBS and Discovery.The selloff on the two media companies started earlier last week, when ViacomCBS reported an offering of $2 billion in shares after closing at a record high. The stock fell 9.1% the following day. On Friday, a downgrade by Wells Fargo and the large block trades compounded the selling pressure.ViacomCBS closed 27% lower to $48.23, down from a high of $100.34 on March 22. Discovery also slumped 27% to $41.90, down from $77.27 on March 19. Other media stocks tumbled too, with AMC Networks Inc. losing 6.4% and Fox Corp. retreating 6.2%.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades (1)Viacom and Discovery shares are also echoing volatility in a host of companies that soared on lockdown trades, including Zillow Group and Peloton Inc. and to some degree the entire blank-check SPAC space. Earlier this month, data compiled by Susquehanna International Group showed that volatility futures expiring three months from now were hovering 20% above the average level or prior instances when the VIX traded at 20.“We have seen an increase in volatility in equities capital markets, tech, working-from-home names with retail stepping back and more rotation to value in the last few weeks,” said Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at Barclays. “It may have hurt a number of funds that were overly exposed to these trades.”U.S. equities notched their biggest gain in three weeks on Friday and the S&P 500 closed 1.7% higher as the bull market celebrated its first anniversary since hitting pandemic-era lows.“The markets could start trading in a friendly manner at the beginning of the week,” said Andreas Lipkow, Comdirect Bank strategist. “Although there is currently some major profit-taking and unusual block trade activities, these market asymmetries can currently still be processed well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Recovery May Buoy Emerging Markets After Volatile Week

    (Bloomberg) -- A recovery in the world’s second-largest economy may lend support to emerging markets following a rocky week that saw equities wipe out almost all of their annual gains and the Turkish lira tumble anew.Data from China due Wednesday is forecast to show a rebound in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, supporting the broader backdrop of improving global growth. Meantime, the developing world’s improving corporate outlook may lure investors to buy the dip.Last week, MSCI Inc.’s developing-nation stock index slumped amid declines in Turkey, Argentina and China. A selloff in Turkey’s lira sent emerging-market currencies to their fifth loss in six weeks, and dollar bonds also edged lower. The weakness is encouraging stock picking in some developing nations that are poised to rebound. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tout attractive valuations in South Africa and Russia, while others favor China.“The pickup in U.S. yields, the slightly stronger U.S. dollar and Europe’s hapless vaccination rollout have hurt EM, but valuations are again looking interesting in China technology,” said Hasnain Malik, head of equity strategy at Tellimer in Dubai. “For those prepared to look beyond Covid disruption, commodity exporters and tourist destinations offer great opportunities.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Quarter-End Fund Flows, FTSE Russell DecisionOne of the lingering questions for emerging-market investors is whether the meltdown in Turkey worsens or spills over into other countries. So far, the contagion has been limited. There’s also the ongoing drama in the Suez Canal, which could weigh on oil markets for days to come.Read more: Turkish Lira’s Wild Ride Has Banks Axing Forecasts for GuessworkWhat to WatchChile’s central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate on hold Tuesday while keeping a dovish tiltKenya’s central bank will probably keep its key rate unchanged for a seventh meeting on Monday as the country reports increases in Covid-19 cases and inflation sits at a 10-month highKey Events and DataFTSE Russell DecisionFTSE Russell will announce Monday whether Malaysia remains in its World Government Bond Index after putting the nation on a watch list for potential exclusion two years ago. Since then, the central bank has stepped up measures to address investors’ concerns on market liquidity after a ban on trading of non-deliverable forwards in 2016Malaysian local bonds have lost almost 7% this year in dollar termsThe bond index will probably confirm China’s inclusion, including details on the country weightChinese bonds are the only gainers in emerging Asia so far this year with a return of nearly 1% in dollar termsMalaysia reported on Monday a trade surplus of 17.9 billion ringgit ($4.3 billion) for February, beating estimatesChina will publish gauges of manufacturing service activities for March on Wednesday while South Korean data on February industrial production is also dueThis will be followed on Thursday by Caixin China manufacturing PMI; similar factory gauges from South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand also come due the same day“China’s PMIs likely rebounded after the seasonal factors during the Lunar New Year period wore off,” according to a note from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group LtdThailand will report on Wednesday its current-account balance for February; it has been in deficit the previous three monthsThe baht is the biggest loser among emerging Asian currencies in the past three monthsIndia also reports on Wednesday its current-account balance for the fourth quarter of 2020. The balance has turned into a surplus for three straight quartersThe rupee is the sole gainer in Asia so far this yearSouth Korea will post March trade figures on Thursday, serving as a barometer of the global recoveryMarch inflation figures will be kicked off by Indonesia on Thursday, followed by South Korea on FridayRussia, Botswana and Mauritius all report fourth-quarter GDP figuresTraders will monitor Chile’s unemployment, retail sales and copper production figures on Wednesday, as well as a reading of economic activity on ThursdayBloomberg Economics expects activity to linger below last year’s levelsIn Brazil, traders are already looking past the central bank’s guidance and asking for more rate hikes as the pandemic worsensThey’ll watch unemployment data for January and primary budget balance data for February on Wednesday, which may offer clues on the economic and fiscal outlookIndustrial production numbers for February and March trade balance figures will be released on ThursdayThe real is the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearPeruvian CPI probably slipped in March as lower food inflation offset higher energy inflation, according to Bloomberg EconomicsA reading of Argentina’s January economic activity, scheduled for Tuesday, will probably show a partial rebound continuing from earlier in the pandemic(Updates to add podcast after fourth paragraph, Malaysia trade data in eighth bullet point.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's answer to YouTube slumps on market debut

    Shares of Bilibili opened 2.2% below their issue price before slipping further in early trade

  • Can Silicon Valley Beat China In Clean Energy Tech?

    China is the world’s largest manufacturer of clean energy equipment, but Silicon Valley is looking to grab its own piece of the pie

  • Traders Are ‘Glued to Their Screens’ and Set for Volatile Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Global traders are bracing for what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated opens for U.S. equities in months following an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades Friday that rattled investors worldwide.Archegos Capital Management LLC -- the family office of Bill Hwang -- was behind the sales, dumping shares of Chinese tech giants and U.S. media conglomerates, according to two people directly familiar with the trades. While some of the stocks targeted in the block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley rebounded at the end of Friday’s session, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. didn’t. They posted their biggest daily losses ever.Morgan Stanley traded about $13 billion including Farfetch Ltd., Discovery, Baidu Inc., and GSX Techedu Inc., while Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc. and IQiyi Inc., according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg.Morgan Stanley was shopping a large block of ViacomCBS shares on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter. About 45 million shares were offered on behalf of an undisclosed holder, the person said.Sharif Farha, a Dubai-based portfolio manager at Safehouse Global Consumer Fund, said ViacomCBS and Discovery may actually recover on Monday and noted that the market’s fundamentals remain intact.“The correction was not structural,” he said.Farha expects benign price action to start the day, but anticipation for Monday’s open remains high.“Traders everywhere know the story and will be glued to their screens,” he said.June contracts on the S&P 500 fell 0.5% at 8:59 p.m. in New York Sunday, leaving most of Friday’s 1.7% gain intact. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.6%.Huge RalliesThe possibility of additional block trades still looms over the market, while the traditional end-of-quarter volatility may contribute to sharper swings on high-flying stocks. ViacomCBS and Discovery have rallied this year.“What most people appear to have missed is that both of these companies have seen their share prices almost quadruple since October last year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note on Sunday, referring to ViacomCBS and Discovery.The selloff on the two media companies started earlier last week, when ViacomCBS reported an offering of $2 billion in shares after closing at a record high. The stock fell 9.1% the following day. On Friday, a downgrade by Wells Fargo and the large block trades compounded the selling pressure.ViacomCBS closed 27% lower to $48.23, down from a high of $100.34 on March 22. Discovery also slumped 27% to $41.90, down from $77.27 on March 19. Other media stocks tumbled too, with AMC Networks Inc. losing 6.4% and Fox Corp. retreating 6.2%.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades (1)Viacom and Discovery shares are also echoing volatility in a host of companies that soared on lockdown trades, including Zillow Group and Peloton Inc. and to some degree the entire blank-check SPAC space. Earlier this month, data compiled by Susquehanna International Group showed that volatility futures expiring three months from now were hovering 20% above the average level or prior instances when the VIX traded at 20.“We have seen an increase in volatility in equities capital markets, tech, working-from-home names with retail stepping back and more rotation to value in the last few weeks,” said Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at Barclays. “It may have hurt a number of funds that were overly exposed to these trades.”U.S. equities notched their biggest gain in three weeks on Friday and the S&P 500 closed 1.7% higher as the bull market celebrated its first anniversary since hitting pandemic-era lows.“The markets could start trading in a friendly manner at the beginning of the week,” said Andreas Lipkow, Comdirect Bank strategist. “Although there is currently some major profit-taking and unusual block trade activities, these market asymmetries can currently still be processed well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was at 6.5436 on Monday.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policymakers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.2% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates with latest yuan fixing in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.