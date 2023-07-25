‘This is the right thing to do': The IRS just announced they will stop showing up at your home or business unannounced citing safety concerns

As the IRS ends its decades-long practice of surprise house calls, you can now expect to receive letters in your mailbox before agents come to collect for Uncle Sam.

"Changing this long-standing procedure will increase confidence in our tax administration work and improve overall safety for taxpayers and IRS employees,” IRS commissioner Danny Werfel said in a news release.

Will unannounced visits still happen?

In the past, IRS officers often showed up at homes and businesses unannounced to collect unpaid taxes and unfiled tax returns.

But the new policy change means these door visits will only be conducted in special circumstances — like to seize assets or carry out summonses and subpoenas — which the agency says amounts to less than a hundred each year.

Why now?

An uptick in scams involving people posing as IRS agents contributed to the agency’s decision to change how they operate.

"These visits created extra anxiety for taxpayers already wary of potential scam artists," Werfel said. "At the same time, the uncertainty around what IRS employees faced when visiting these homes created stress for them as well. This is the right thing to do and the right time to end it."

The IRS reports these changes come as part of the agency’s plan to improve taxpayer service, modernize technology and add fairness to tax compliance efforts, thanks to increased funding from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

What can taxpayers expect?

The new policy means the IRS will be sending out appointment letters (known as 725-Bs) to schedule any face-to-face meetings, with a set place and time.

This increases efficiency in the process as well. Taxpayers can gather any necessary information and documents in preparation for their meetings and hopefully resolve their tax issues more quickly.

