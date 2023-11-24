Things Look Grim For The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) After Today's Downgrade

Today is shaping up negative for The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Pebble Group's four analysts is for revenues of UK£124m in 2023, which would reflect a chunky 9.5% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 31% to UK£0.032 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£140m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.044 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Pebble Group's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 16% to UK£1.35, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 9.5% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 18% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.4% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Pebble Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Pebble Group. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Pebble Group's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Pebble Group.

