All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. "New Updates for 2022 - Telecom Division"

All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.
·4 min read
All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.
  • ATMH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) a US-based, publicly listed company, offering cutting-edge 21st Century Enhanced Fintech and IT Services, is pleased to announce the first goal for 2022.

As described in the previous press release ATMH focuses on business innovation together with technologies to deliver accessible, efficient and reliable, green services and products to consumers and enterprises. ATMH achieves this by investing in developing, attractive new solutions to meet the challenging needs of today's marketplace.

The vision at ATMH is to enable various digital financial and commercial services via APP to become part of its portfolio. PayToGo, developed internally, will be the focus point at the beginning for the business unit (Fintech/Digital) with special attention to financial services, such as payment, crypto related services, and remittance but as marketplace to buy mobile recharge packs, roaming data-packs and eSIM cards as well as gift cards.

To be properly in operation in the telecom division, ATMH acquired a US company - SPEEDTELECOM1 - which will bring on board strategic relationships with telecom suppliers and associated platforms that fit perfectly with the retail services planned by PayToGo. The acquisition investment by ATMH is around the USD $ 250,000.00 and it's been paid by issuing common shares to the Seller which accepted a share price of $0.10.

SPEEDTELECOM1 will also add value to ATMH due to their current setup which is ideal for starting wholesale operations and developing business in the telecom area which will be strategic for the coming months for ATMH. Since July, SPEEDTELECOM1 has started to move up revenues in relation to the wholesale voice business with a target of $100/$125K monthly . Particular attention is placed in the European - North Africa wholesale market and will be put in place during the coming weeks. ATMH will first attempt to acquire another Small Carrier operation in line with other initiatives and will be taken to promote the "ATMH's Federation." ATMH plans to bring assets inside the Group with the strategic synergic vision needed to cooperate for the value creation for all the stakeholders.

We will keep the shareholders updated in the coming weeks to highlight what we are executing to support our ambitious new plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ATMH's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ATMH's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ATMH's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ATMH's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Amy Samantha Gonzales
inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com
Massimo Meneghello, President
Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660 Ext. 8
Company New Website: https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com
Company New Email: inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709468/All-Things-Mobile-Analytic-Inc-New-Updates-for-2022--Telecom-Division

