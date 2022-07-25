All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. "New Updates for 2022 - Telecom Division"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) a US-based, publicly listed company, offering cutting-edge 21st Century Enhanced Fintech and IT Services, is pleased to announce the first goal for 2022.

As described in the previous press release ATMH focuses on business innovation together with technologies to deliver accessible, efficient and reliable, green services and products to consumers and enterprises. ATMH achieves this by investing in developing, attractive new solutions to meet the challenging needs of today's marketplace.

The vision at ATMH is to enable various digital financial and commercial services via APP to become part of its portfolio. PayToGo, developed internally, will be the focus point at the beginning for the business unit (Fintech/Digital) with special attention to financial services, such as payment, crypto related services, and remittance but as marketplace to buy mobile recharge packs, roaming data-packs and eSIM cards as well as gift cards.

To be properly in operation in the telecom division, ATMH acquired a US company - SPEEDTELECOM1 - which will bring on board strategic relationships with telecom suppliers and associated platforms that fit perfectly with the retail services planned by PayToGo. The acquisition investment by ATMH is around the USD $ 250,000.00 and it's been paid by issuing common shares to the Seller which accepted a share price of $0.10.

SPEEDTELECOM1 will also add value to ATMH due to their current setup which is ideal for starting wholesale operations and developing business in the telecom area which will be strategic for the coming months for ATMH. Since July , SPEEDTELECOM1 has started to move up revenues in relation to the wholesale voice business with a target of $100/$125K monthly . Particular attention is placed in the European - North Africa wholesale market and will be put in place during the coming weeks. ATMH will first attempt to acquire another Small Carrier operation in line with other initiatives and will be taken to promote the "ATMH's Federation." ATMH plans to bring assets inside the Group with the strategic synergic vision needed to cooperate for the value creation for all the stakeholders.

We will keep the shareholders updated in the coming weeks to highlight what we are executing to support our ambitious new plans.

