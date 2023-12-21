We Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Agilent Technologies Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Agilent Technologies had US$2.74b in debt in October 2023; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$1.59b in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.15b.

How Strong Is Agilent Technologies' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Agilent Technologies had liabilities of US$1.60b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.32b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.59b as well as receivables valued at US$1.29b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.04b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Agilent Technologies has a titanic market capitalization of US$40.8b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Agilent Technologies's net debt is only 0.71 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 30.7 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the bad news is that Agilent Technologies has seen its EBIT plunge 19% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Agilent Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Agilent Technologies generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, Agilent Technologies's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But we must concede we find its EBIT growth rate has the opposite effect. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Agilent Technologies can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Agilent Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

