We Think Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Agios Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2023, Agios Pharmaceuticals had cash of US$777m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$315m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years from December 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Agios Pharmaceuticals Growing?

Over the last year, Agios Pharmaceuticals maintained its cash burn at a fairly steady level. What was not flat was its operating revenue, which gained 88%. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Agios Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Agios Pharmaceuticals has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Agios Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$315m is about 19% of its US$1.6b market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Agios Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Agios Pharmaceuticals that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

