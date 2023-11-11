Do You Think Alphabet (GOOG) is a Year-To-Date Standout?

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Large Cap Equity Fund” third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned -1.74% compared to a -3.15% return for the Russell 1000 Index. The Fund’s Institutional Class has returned +17.04% year-to-date compared to a +13.01% return for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the Q3 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company. On November 10, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $134.06 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was -3.26%, and its shares gained 38.59% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.668 trillion.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"As for other quarterly contributors, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms, Inc., (META) added to their exceptional year-to-date returns. Meta Platforms and Alphabet were the true year-to-date standouts. After steep declines in 2022, both stocks rebounded sharply due to a combination of solid fundamentals, disciplined operational execution, and improved sentiment. Despite outsized gains and attention, we think both Alphabet and Meta remain undervalued."

