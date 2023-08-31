We Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Amazon.com's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2023, Amazon.com had US$87.5b of debt, up from US$78.5b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$64.0b in cash leading to net debt of about US$23.5b.

How Strong Is Amazon.com's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Amazon.com had liabilities of US$148.2b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$160.8b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$64.0b as well as receivables valued at US$34.9b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$210.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Amazon.com has a titanic market capitalization of US$1.39t, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Amazon.com's net debt is only 0.37 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 18.1 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also good is that Amazon.com grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amazon.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Amazon.com burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Amazon.com is not finding it easy, given its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. There's no doubt that its ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT is pretty flash. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Amazon.com is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Amazon.com's earnings per share history for free.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

