We Think Ambrx Biopharma (NASDAQ:AMAM) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Ambrx Biopharma (NASDAQ:AMAM) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 191%. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Ambrx Biopharma's cash burn is. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Ambrx Biopharma's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In March 2023, Ambrx Biopharma had US$158m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$56m. Therefore, from March 2023 it had 2.8 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Ambrx Biopharma Growing?

Ambrx Biopharma reduced its cash burn by 4.7% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. But the revenue dip of 8.4% in the same period was a bit concerning. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Ambrx Biopharma To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Ambrx Biopharma seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Ambrx Biopharma has a market capitalisation of US$643m and burnt through US$56m last year, which is 8.8% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Ambrx Biopharma's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Ambrx Biopharma's cash runway was relatively promising. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Ambrx Biopharma (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

