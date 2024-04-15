We Think Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2023, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals had US$6.6m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$9.6m. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of December 2023. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Anebulo Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Anebulo Pharmaceuticals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 18%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$9.6m is about 13% of its US$75m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Anebulo Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Anebulo Pharmaceuticals' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

