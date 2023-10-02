We Think archTIS (ASX:AR9) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether archTIS (ASX:AR9) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does archTIS Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. archTIS has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the AU$3.2m in cash it held at June 2023. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$5.1m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 8 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is archTIS Growing?

We reckon the fact that archTIS managed to shrink its cash burn by 52% over the last year is rather encouraging. And considering that its operating revenue gained 37% during that period, that's great to see. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how archTIS is building its business over time.

How Easily Can archTIS Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like archTIS is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

archTIS' cash burn of AU$5.1m is about 16% of its AU$31m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is archTIS' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought archTIS' revenue growth was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for archTIS (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

