We Think Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Arcus Biosciences' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Arcus Biosciences last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$799m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$306m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.6 years from September 2023. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Arcus Biosciences' Revenue Growing?

Given that Arcus Biosciences actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. The grim reality for shareholders is that operating revenue fell by 72% over the last twelve months, which is not what we want to see in a cash burning company. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Arcus Biosciences To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Arcus Biosciences shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.2b, Arcus Biosciences' US$306m in cash burn equates to about 26% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Arcus Biosciences' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Arcus Biosciences' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Arcus Biosciences' situation. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Arcus Biosciences that investors should know when investing in the stock.

