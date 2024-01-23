We Think Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Atkore:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = US$894m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$565m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Atkore has an ROCE of 38%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electrical industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Atkore

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Atkore compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Atkore. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 38%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 125% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Atkore thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Atkore's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Atkore has. And a remarkable 601% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Story continues

Atkore does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Atkore that you might be interested in.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.