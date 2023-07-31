We Think Audinate Group (ASX:AD8) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Audinate Group (ASX:AD8) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Audinate Group's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2022, Audinate Group had cash of AU$38m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$13m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years as of December 2022. Importantly, though, analysts think that Audinate Group will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Audinate Group Growing?

Notably, Audinate Group actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 145%, signifying heavy investment in the business. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 49% in that time. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Audinate Group Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Audinate Group has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Audinate Group has a market capitalisation of AU$729m and burnt through AU$13m last year, which is 1.7% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Audinate Group's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Audinate Group's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Notably, our data indicates that Audinate Group insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.

