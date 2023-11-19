We Think audius (FRA:3IT) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of audius (FRA:3IT) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for audius:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = €6.4m ÷ (€38m - €7.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, audius has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for audius compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering audius here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at audius. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 420%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On audius' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that audius is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 147% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for audius that we think you should be aware of.

