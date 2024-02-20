We Think Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Big River Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = AU$37m ÷ (AU$276m - AU$90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Big River Industries has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Big River Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Big River Industries.

So How Is Big River Industries' ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Big River Industries. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 178%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Big River Industries is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 65% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Big River Industries does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Big River Industries that you might be interested in.

