U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,421.46
    -87.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

We think Bombas socks are the best and right now, you can get 20% off your first order

1
Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
·3 min read
We love Bombas socks. Save 20% on your first order today.
If you’re looking to give your sock drawer a seasonal upgrade, we have the sale for you. Bombas makes some of our all-time favorite socks and are ranked among the best running socks of 2023. Right now, you can score 20% off your first order with this exclusive deal.

Save 20% on your first Bombas order with code COMFORT20

Right now, you can use code COMFORT20 at checkout to snag 20% off your first order of Reviewed-approved Bombas socks. Along with scoring 20% off your first Bombas sock order, you can shop the brand's current deals for up to 15% off packs of socks.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is available for pre-order: Learn more about the new smartphone here

One of Bombas' defining features is that the company donates a pair of socks to someone in need for every pair purchased. Considering our reviewer decided she will never go back to another brand after trying Bombas socks and realizing the "difference good socks can have in your day-to-day life," it's totally worth browsing to update your wardrobe with a few new pairs.

Save 20% on your first order of Reviewed-approved Bombas socks today.
We chose the Bombas Men's Performance Running Ankle Socks as one of the best running socks you can buy. Usually $16.50 a pair, you can use coupon code COMFORT20 at checkout and pay just $13.20. We love the soft fabric, well-placed padding and supportive arch of these socks. They're a bit thicker and warmer than some of the other running socks we tested, but the Hex Tec construction helps with breathability and moisture wicking. The socks feature honeycomb arch support and superb cushioning that runners in particular will appreciate that they don't slide down.

For the ladies, the Bombas Women's Lightweight No Show Socks are great for the warmer months. Use coupon code COMFORT20 at checkout to bring these socks down from $12.50 per pair to $10. Everyone can agree that it is the most annoying thing ever to have your sock fall down. Guess what? These no-show socks are engineered to never fall down. They stay hidden just below the edge of the shoe and are ideal for all shoes from sneakers and slip-ons to booties, you'll want to grab multiple pairs so you have one for each day of the week.

Along with socks, you can also save 20% on underwear, T-shirts and slippers for women and men, all of which fall under the Bombas "one purchased, one donated" policy. With socks, underwear and T-shirts named among the most requested clothing items by homeless shelters, according to Bombas, you can feel good about your purchase in more than one way.

Whether you're giving your sock drawer an upgrade or looking for a sweet Mother's Day gift for the runner mom, this sale is a must-shop. Plus, with one pair of socks donated to those in need for every pair of socks purchased, you’ll feel even better about your order.

Save 20% on your first Bombas order with code COMFORT20

