Should You Think About Buying Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Now?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of 29% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Allegion’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Allegion Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 13.12% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Allegion today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $111.18, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Allegion’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Allegion look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Allegion. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ALLE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALLE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Allegion as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Allegion you should know about.

