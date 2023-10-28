Should You Think About Buying Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$60.97 and falling to the lows of US$51.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Allison Transmission Holdings' current trading price of US$51.89 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Allison Transmission Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Allison Transmission Holdings

What Is Allison Transmission Holdings Worth?

Good news, investors! Allison Transmission Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.21x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.28x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Allison Transmission Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Allison Transmission Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Allison Transmission Holdings, at least in the short term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ALSN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALSN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALSN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Allison Transmission Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Allison Transmission Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Allison Transmission Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.