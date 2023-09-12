Should You Think About Buying Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Now?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£21.14 and falling to the lows of UK£18.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Associated British Foods' current trading price of UK£20.01 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Associated British Foods’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Associated British Foods Worth?

Good news, investors! Associated British Foods is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £32.63, but it is currently trading at UK£20.01 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Associated British Foods’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Associated British Foods?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Associated British Foods' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ABF is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABF for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ABF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

