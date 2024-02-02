Should You Think About Buying Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Now?

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 44% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Beam Global’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Beam Global?

Good news, investors! Beam Global is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $11.73, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Beam Global’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Beam Global look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 99% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Beam Global. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BEEM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BEEM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BEEM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Beam Global at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Beam Global has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

