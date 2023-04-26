Should You Think About Buying Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO) Now?

While Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bermaz Auto Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Bermaz Auto Berhad Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 31%, trading at RM2.35 compared to my intrinsic value of MYR1.79. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Bermaz Auto Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Bermaz Auto Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -7.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Bermaz Auto Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe BAUTO is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BAUTO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The company’s price has climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Bermaz Auto Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

