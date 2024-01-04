Should You Think About Buying Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT) Now?

While Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Boustead Plantations Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Boustead Plantations Berhad Worth?

Boustead Plantations Berhad is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Boustead Plantations Berhad’s ratio of 34.19x is above its peer average of 13.63x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Food industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Boustead Plantations Berhad’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Boustead Plantations Berhad generate?

KLSE:BPLANT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Boustead Plantations Berhad, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe BPLANT is currently trading above its peers, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BPLANT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has climbed past its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you want to dive deeper into Boustead Plantations Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Boustead Plantations Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

