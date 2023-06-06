Should You Think About Buying Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Now?

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €138 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €105. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Carl Zeiss Meditec's current trading price of €110 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Carl Zeiss Meditec’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Carl Zeiss Meditec?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 26%, trading at €110 compared to my intrinsic value of €87.36. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Carl Zeiss Meditec’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Carl Zeiss Meditec generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Carl Zeiss Meditec. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AFX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AFX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AFX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for AFX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

