Should You Think About Buying Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Now?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Carlisle Companies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Carlisle Companies?

The stock is currently trading at US$290 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 20% compared to my intrinsic value of $241.33. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Furthermore, Carlisle Companies’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Carlisle Companies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Carlisle Companies, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CSL’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CSL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Carlisle Companies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Carlisle Companies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

