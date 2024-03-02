Should You Think About Buying Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Now?

Let's talk about the popular Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$58.81 and falling to the lows of US$51.63. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Carrier Global's current trading price of US$56.46 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Carrier Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Carrier Global?

According to our valuation model, Carrier Global seems to be fairly priced at around 0.5% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Carrier Global today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $56.73, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Carrier Global’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Carrier Global?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Carrier Global's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CARR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CARR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Carrier Global at this point in time. For example, Carrier Global has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

