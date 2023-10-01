Should You Think About Buying Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Now?

While Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Cellebrite DI’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Cellebrite DI Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Cellebrite DI is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $12.69, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Cellebrite DI’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Cellebrite DI?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Cellebrite DI. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CLBT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLBT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CLBT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

