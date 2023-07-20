Should You Think About Buying Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Now?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Charles River Laboratories International’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Charles River Laboratories International Worth?

According to my valuation model, Charles River Laboratories International seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Charles River Laboratories International today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $244.49, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Charles River Laboratories International’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Charles River Laboratories International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Charles River Laboratories International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CRL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CRL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Charles River Laboratories International and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Charles River Laboratories International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

