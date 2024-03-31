Should You Think About Buying City Developments Limited (SGX:C09) Now?

City Developments Limited (SGX:C09), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SGX over the last few months, increasing to S$6.65 at one point, and dropping to the lows of S$5.57. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether City Developments' current trading price of S$5.85 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at City Developments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is City Developments Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that City Developments’s ratio of 17.26x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.42x, which means if you buy City Developments today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that City Developments should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like City Developments’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from City Developments?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. City Developments' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? C09’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at C09? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on C09, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for C09, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in City Developments.

If you are no longer interested in City Developments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

