Should You Think About Buying City Developments Limited (SGX:C09) Now?

City Developments Limited (SGX:C09), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SGX over the last few months, increasing to S$7.41 at one point, and dropping to the lows of S$6.59. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether City Developments' current trading price of S$6.59 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at City Developments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is City Developments Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – City Developments is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is SGD9.95, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that City Developments’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from City Developments?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. City Developments' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since C09 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on C09 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy C09. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing City Developments at this point in time. For example, we've found that City Developments has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

