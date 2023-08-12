Should You Think About Buying Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Confluent’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Confluent Worth?

According to my valuation model, Confluent seems to be fairly priced at around 16.44% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Confluent today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $29.20, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Confluent has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Confluent generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Confluent's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 33%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CFLT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CFLT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Confluent, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Confluent has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

